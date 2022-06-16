ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Brawl between two woman breaks out at high school parking lot in Warren

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xtNWR_0gD0sAU500

WARREN (WWJ) - Two adults began fighting one another outside a Warren catholic high school on Thursday afternoon, prompting police presence, officials confirmed to WWJ.

Warren Police Chief Bill Dywer said two women with long-standing issues between them began the altercation at De La Salle Collegiate High School off Common Road in Warren.

Police were called to the scene, but only a combative report was made. Officers did not arrest either woman.

Earlier reports from local sources said over 20 parents of children attending the nearby Pinewood Elementary School were involved in the fight and a medic was called out for a leg injury, but Dwyer said that wasn't the case.

Dwyer told WWJ the women did not have children that attended either school and there no injuries.

The altercation was an isolated, personal dispute between the two women; classes at the high school were not in session due to summer break.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Video: Man holding baby thwarts man with gun at west side gas station

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who pointed a gun at a man who was holding a small child in his arms at a west side gas station. Officials released video of the incident, which happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday, captured by the gas station's security cameras. The gas station is located in the area of Hubbell and Tireman.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police warn public after four attempted break-ins on Friday in Dexter

DEXTER, Mich. – Police are urging Dexter residents to be vigilant after four attempted home invasions on Victoria Drive were reported on Friday, June 17. An unknown person cut through screens on back sliding doors trying to break into area homes, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office. All of the doors were locked.
DEXTER, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Oakland Press

District judge rules on 2020 Pontiac liquor store shooting case

The case against a Pontiac man charged with manslaughter for allegedly shooting another man at a convenience store in 2020 has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Jaquan Kevante Whittaker is accused of killing Keon Keith Johnson, 34, by shooting him twice while in the...
PONTIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic High School#Summer Break
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HometownLife.com

Farmington Hills police chief vows to #FindDani amid 'worst circumstances'

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King was a detective lieutenant when Richard and Ann Stislicki lost touch with their daughter Danielle, a 28-year-old woman living in the Independence Green apartments. There were searches for Danielle’s body, enough tips for three-ring binders, post-midnight calls with an Oakland County prosecutor regarding warrants...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Oak Park woman to stand trial in fatal hit-and-run

An Oak Park woman has been ordered to trial in the fatal hit-and run death of another Oak Park woman. Ferial Torbey, 74, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, a five-year felony, and a moving violation causing death, a misdemeanor. Torbey waived her right to...
OAK PARK, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Drunken driver with gun arrested

WYANDOTTE — Speeding, drunken driving and carrying a firearm while intoxicated resulted in the 12:21 a.m. June 10 arrest of a 49-year-old Detroit man on Fort Street near Walnut Street. A traffic stop was initiated when the man was seen driving 60 mph in a 35-mph zone. The man...
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy