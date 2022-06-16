Brawl between two woman breaks out at high school parking lot in Warren

WARREN (WWJ) - Two adults began fighting one another outside a Warren catholic high school on Thursday afternoon, prompting police presence, officials confirmed to WWJ.

Warren Police Chief Bill Dywer said two women with long-standing issues between them began the altercation at De La Salle Collegiate High School off Common Road in Warren.

Police were called to the scene, but only a combative report was made. Officers did not arrest either woman.

Earlier reports from local sources said over 20 parents of children attending the nearby Pinewood Elementary School were involved in the fight and a medic was called out for a leg injury, but Dwyer said that wasn't the case.

Dwyer told WWJ the women did not have children that attended either school and there no injuries.

The altercation was an isolated, personal dispute between the two women; classes at the high school were not in session due to summer break.