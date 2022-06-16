ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

Route 147 northbound closed in Northumberland County due to tractor-trailer crash

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago

Update: as of 6:45 p.m. Route 147 is now open.

A tractor-trailer crash on Route 147 in West Chillisquaque Township has closed Route 147 northbound between Route 405 and Route 45.

A detour using Route 405 and Route 45 is in place. Route 147 southbound traffic is being controlled by flagging. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.

There may be delays in travel, as motorists are expected to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

