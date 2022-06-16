ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Here's Valorant's new underwater map, Pearl

By Imogen Mellor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40kF6l_0gD0qUxn00
(Image credit: Riot Games)

Riot Games has revealed Valorant's eighth map, Pearl, and it's an underwater adventure. With the release of Episode 5 Act 1, Pearl acts as the most "straight-forward" map released since Valorant's initial launch, stripping away many of the gimmicks seen in previous locations. Not only that, but Pearl is a showcase of how Valorant's alternative earth is dealing with climate change. Hardcore.

Pearl is set in Portugal in an underwater town. The major inspiration for the level, according to art lead Brian Yam, was a pitch about a city flooded by climate change. "Since Pearl takes place on 'Omega Earth,' we wanted to explore how Omega Kingdom would approach climate change and how we would convey this idea visually.

"The idea of showing the sustainment of cities underwater seemed to be the right visual direction that everyone was excited about. It’s a nice visual juxtaposition of Kingdom Industries structures with older structures of Portugal." The Portuguese influence is present in more than just concept. The map features artwork from real Portuguese muralists and traditional music too.

Image 1 of 7

Normally a new Valorant map also comes with a new gameplay feature to make it unique. That might be controllable doors to bomb sites, ropes to climb, or even one-way teleporters to zoom from one site to another. But all gimmicks are stripped away with Pearl. This is truly the no-frills map of Valorant. Three lanes between two 5v5 teams: it's as simple as it gets. That's a far cry from maps like Fracture which is known for its dual sided attackers spawn, or Breeze which had one huge middle lane. Pearl strips it all back but does it with great style.

With the addition of Pearl, we are sadly losing one of the original maps. Riot Games alongside esports organisations decided that seven maps is best for an active rotation, with five played and two banned in a tournament. So Riot is going to be removing Split (opens in new tab) from active Unrated and Competitive play with it only appearing in shorter games like Spike Rush. Riot does have its reasons for benching Split, but it also shared no planned return date for the launch map. Oh well, hopefully Pearl is better balanced. It won't be long until we find out as Pearl will go live in Unrated on June 22 with Episode 5 and then be added Competitive play June 12.

Imogen has been playing games for as long as she can remember but finally decided games were her passion when she got her hands on Portal 2. Ever since then she’s bounced between hero shooters, RPGs, and indies looking for her next fixation, searching for great puzzles or a sniper build to master. When she’s not working for PC Gamer, she’s entertaining her community live on Twitch, hosting an event like GDC, or in a field shooting her Olympic recurve bow.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playing Games#Ropes#Art#Riot Games#Video Game#Kingdom Industries#Portuguese
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Valorant
NewsBreak
Music
PC Gamer

Deus Ex Randomizer mod also adds bingo, Dark Souls-style online death markers

Days ahead of the 22nd anniversary of its release, PC gaming touchstone Deus Ex is getting a big 2.0 update to its ambitious Randomizer mod (opens in new tab). Headed up by modder Die4Ever (opens in new tab), the mod's main feature, randomization, looks to shake up Deus Ex's well-trodden levels with shuffled start points, equipment locations, passwords, goal locations, keys, enemies, and even door/lock strength. A big "we're not in Kansas anymore" moment from the mod's trailer was seeing a player try to input the legendary 0451 door code to the UNATCO storage shed and having it deny access.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Riot brings back LoL's magical anime troupe, fans go bananas

Riot has announced that it's bringing the Star Guardian theme back to League of Legends, which a colleague explained to me thus: "a line of skins that’s basically ‘What if LoL characters were in a Sailor Moon-style magical girl anime?’" Clearly this appeals enormously to elements of LoL's playerbase, because the reaction to this skin collection is somewhat over-the-top euphoria.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How the hero shooter took over competitive FPS design

Six years ago, Overwatch changed the game. While hardly the first to do so, Blizzard pulled from games like Team Fortress 2, Monday Night Combat and the entire MOBA genre to give us the hero shooter as we know it today. Team arenas where diverse casts of distinct characters blast each other to smithereens, dressed in all sorts of flashy outfits and spouting voice lines at every moment.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy