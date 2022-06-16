ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

'Life is short': Ken Paxton faces backlash for suggesting Uvalde massacre was part of God's plan

By Matthew Kitchen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton made another in a string of tone deaf media appearances in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, this time telling conservative radio host Pastor Trey Graham that while it’s difficult for him to offer comfort to the parents of the 19 students killed at...

