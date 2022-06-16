ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larkspur, CO

Colorado Renaissance Festival returns for 45th year of summertime tradition

By Amanda Hancock amanda.hancock@gazette.com
 4 days ago
With sights of sword swallowing, fire breathing and jousting, those attending the Colorado Renaissance Festival have a lot to juggle.

There’s lots of juggling, too.

The seasonal festival kicking it back to the 16th century starts this weekend, bringing much to “huzzah” about to Larkspur on Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 6-7.

Back for its 45th year, the Renaissance Festival offers feasts of entertainment including circus acts, live music, magic tricks, comedy and demonstrations with falcons and owls. That also includes fair fare, such as pork chop on a stick or steak on a stake and mugs of beer.

“The key is a balance of nostalgia and new exciting things,” Kristy Ekiss, the fest’s operations manager and entertainment director, said. “We want it to be a great experience, whether you’ve been here every year for the last 45 years or it’s your first year.”

For many of the hundreds of attendees who flock there, it won’t be their first year.

The Renaissance Festival has a way of drawing regulars, Ekiss said.

She would know. The Colorado Springs native joined as a cast member 16 years ago and has worked there since.

“I grew up going to these festivals with my family,” she said. “It becomes part of your life. Now, it is my life.”

The family-run festival employs a small full-time team. As one of them, Ekiss gets excited to see the festival grounds transform into a medieval kingdom. She gets mostly excited to see a new round of Renaissance Festival admirers.

“A lot of us would say it’s about the kids,” she said. “Seeing their faces light up and watching the magic for them is very powerful.”

Part of the magic is made by 50 cast members who roam around as villagers. The roles range from royals to beggars and, lowest of all, a rat catcher. These are just some of the people ready to interact with attendees.

That’s part of what makes the festival “immersive,” Ekiss said. It’s so immersive that Ekiss worries about revealing which high-ranking character she plays during the fest. She did play the princess for more than a decade.

“It’s not your average theme park,” she said. “We want to make you feel like you’re part of our world.”

This unique world continues to be celebrated with festivals around the country. The one in Colorado continues to be popular, drawing hundreds of people for each of its eight weekends.

“If you want the quintessential experience, here’s what you do,” Ekiss said. “Grab yourself a turkey leg, grab yourself a beer and watch a jousting match.”

That’s just the beginning.

“It really is a fantasy,” she said. “Where else are you going to get that experience?”

