Abilene, TX

Abilene man indicted for online solicitation of a minor

By Laura Gutschke, Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago

An Abilene man was indicted Thursday by a Taylor County grand jury for allegedly asking minors on social media for nude photos, according to a court document.

Joseph Wesley Bertelson was indicted on one count of sexual performance by child. He was arrested Feb. 25 and released the next day on a $20,000 bond.

Abilene Police Department began an investigation after receiving information Jan. 28 that Bertelson allegedly was soliciting underage females on the social media app Snapchat, the document stated.

The document did not state how APD was notified about the online activity.

An officer contacted the suspect via social media using an undercover persona of a minor. The suspect allegedly conversed with the underaged persona via the app and offered to send money for nude pictures, the document stated.

The suspect also allegedly requested photos of the minor's breasts and of the minor in a thong, the document stated.

