Dyson’s Epic Summer Sale Includes the V8 Absolute and Other Popular Models

Everyone has a least-favorite chore, right? Maybe you can’t stand hauling clothes down to the basement on laundry day, or maybe cleaning the bathroom you share with your roommates gives you hives. For me, that dreaded chore is — and has always been — dishes. I’m not sure if it has something to do with living in New York City for over a decade without a dishwasher, but I will let those babies pile higher than the Empire State Building before you convince me the dishes actually need to be done. Did I fall in love with my now-husband because he used to be a dishwasher in high school and didn’t mind the task? I’m not saying yes… but I’m not saying no, either.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO