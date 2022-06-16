Tuna, tarpon & tripletail lead the catch report for Treasure Coast anglers

The Atlantic Ocean resembles a sheet of glass lately. That's a good things for anyone seeking to make a trip the Corner.

Whether it's time to spend some time in the Bahamas or just a daily run the east side of the Gulf Stream to find yellowfin tuna, blackfin tuna, wahoo or mahi mahi, the seas are right where we want them.

Closer the shore, there is good fishing conditions for grouper, snapper, tarpon, kingfish and cobia. Inshore, tarpon are making their summertime presence known. Redfish are being caught all over.

Closures & regulations changes in effect: Anglers are reminded about these fishery harvest closures currently underway and ones about to begin and end.

New fishing regulations began May 1 for state waters. Bag limit is now 5 fish per day per angler; Vessel limit is now 30 fish per day. Captain & crew may not be included in limit. Grouper : Shallow water grouper season is open May 1 through Dec. 31. That includes gag grouper, red grouper, scamp and six other lesser species.

: Shallow water grouper season is open May 1 through Dec. 31. That includes gag grouper, red grouper, scamp and six other lesser species. Hogfish: Harvest of hogfish is open May 1 through Oct. 31, 2022 in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.

Harvest of hogfish is open May 1 through Oct. 31, 2022 in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. Lobster : Mini-season is July 27-28. Regular season reopens Aug. 6.

: Mini-season is July 27-28. Regular season reopens Aug. 6. Red snapper: No harvest allowed. There is two-day fishing season which is July 7-8.

No harvest allowed. There is two-day fishing season which is July 7-8. Bass: Bass at Headwaters Lake will soon become all catch and release.

For complete fishing regulations in Florida go to MyFWC.com .

Indian River County

Offshore: Capt. Terry Wildey pf Big Easy charters out of Capt Hiram's Resort and Marina in Sebastian said there has been great fishing for snapper leading up to the full strawberry moon. Mangrove snapper fishing was excellent, but anglers could also catch kingfish and cobia.

Inshore: Capt. Glyn Austin of Going Coastal charters in Sebastian said there is a mixed bag of catches coming on live crabs drifted through the inlet or on live croakers. Snook (catch and release only), tarpon, redfish, jacks and sharks all are part of the action which is pretty much non-stop.

Freshwater: Although the bass bite cools down when the temperature heats up, Headwaters Lake is still fishing like the trophy producer that it is. Fish are being caught in deeper water using shaky head jigs, worms and lipped plugs.

St. Lucie County

Offshore: Capt. Brian Godwin of Savage Pursuit fishing charters said there was a great nighttime bite for mangrove snapper, mutton snapper and lane snapper this week. Use dead sardines to get a bait to these hungry fish. There was just enough current, but not too much or too little to get bites in 40 to 90 feet of water. Out deeper, there have been some nice sized gag grouper and snowy grouper in 100 to 160 feet of water.

Inshore: Many anglers believe snook can read a calendar because how else would one explain why we catch so many of them after the season closes? Tarpon, jacks and sharks are roaming the inshore waters of the lagoon taking live shrimp or live pilchards. Trout are on the points of mangrove islands north of the causeway.

Surf: Pretty bleak reports coming in from the surf this week. Look for beaches with little or no sargassum weed, but other than a few whiting, some catch and release snook and some small sharks, there isn't really anything else biting.

Martin County

Offshore: There has been good fishing for dolphin, kingfish, cobia, snapper and more on the Six Mile Reef and Eight Mile Reef. Free-jumping sailfish are near the Junk Hole as they always are this time of year. Anglers fishing from flats boats are coming back to port flying numerous sailfish release flags. Tarpon can be caught as they run the beaches. Use courtesy when fishing for them. Avoid other boats or places where anglers from shore are targeting them.

Inshore: Snook, which are catch and release right now, can be caught around docks, bridge pilings and along the shorelines of the jetties. Tripletail can be caught using live shrimp and fishing around channel markers and bridge pilings. Jacks are running through the inlet like packs of wolves.

Lake Okeechobee

The expansive lake is said to have cyanobacteria on it and this year it is amassing in the northern and western portions of the lake. This is where the fish are and were the majority of fishing takes place. Although no one has truthed it to this outdoors writer yet, there are still bass being caught and released at the great lake. Flip and pitch vegetative mats to find fish. Use worms or spinnerbaits to dial in on where the bass are. As the sun gets higher in the sky, the bass tend to run for deeper water.

Ed Killer is TCPalm's outdoors writer.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Tuna, tarpon & tripletail lead the catch report for Treasure Coast anglers