EF1 tornado went nearly six miles from Butler to Perrysville

An EF1 tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Richland and Ashland counties during Monday night's storm.

The twister struck at 11:33 p.m. Monday, according to Raelene Campbell, a meteorologist with the Cleveland office of the National Weather Service.

"It was just north of Butler in Richland County," Campbell said. "It went just south of Perrysville in Ashland County."

Tornado's path nearly six miles long

The official report states the tornado touched down three miles north of Butler, then dissipated four miles south of Perrysville.

The storm produced winds of up to 105 miles per hour.

The tornado was never wider that 100 yards, and was on the ground for 5.8 miles.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service evaluated all of the damage in Richland and Ashland counties to determine the severity of the storms that struck Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

"There were no injuries or fatalities," Campbell said. "That was the only tornado we had in Richland County. All of the other damage was driven by straight line winds."

"The tornado touched down and destroyed an outbuilding near Possum Run Road and Snyder Road," the weather service report reads. "The tornado tracked eastward south of Possum Run Road and produced extensive tree damage as it moved east and remained south of Pleasant Hill Lake. The tornado then turned southeast and became more intermittent and entered Mohican State Park and produced additional tree damage."

Tornado part of derecho

The entire storm that traveled through the heart of Ohio has been labeled a derecho, Campbell explained.

"It impacted all of central Ohio," she said.

Criteria for calling a storm a derecho include the population affected, overall wind speeds and the amount of damage it left behind.

The tornado was just one isolated byproduct of the larger derecho.

The storm knocked out power to about half of the homes in Richland in Ashland counties during the storm, many of which were still without electricity on Thursday.

Electricity could be delayed until Friday

Some FirstEnergy customers without power may have to wait until Friday to get their electricity restored.

FirstEnergy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis said, "We expect to have the majority of affected customers back up and running by late this evening (Thursday), but some customers in the hardest-hit areas could be without power until tomorrow (Friday)."

"We have more than 200 contractors and crews from our sister utilities assisting with restoration to help fully restore power to the area as quickly and safely as possible," she said Thursday morning.

Siburkis said they continue working around the clock to restore service to about 12,000 customers who remain without power in parts of Richland, Ashland, Morrow and Marion counties.

"At this stage in the restoration effort, crews are addressing many localized issues and restoring power to hundreds of individual customers. This requires crews to travel to each individual location to make repairs, which is the most time-consuming, labor intensive and complex part of restoration," she added.

