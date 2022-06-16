Geniuses walk among us! Creative people share their VERY unusual hacks to solve sticky situations

These people proved creative thinking is key when you're faced with an annoying issue.

People from all over the world have revealed the unusual ways they dealt with mundane issues, from steaming a shirt with pans of boiling waters to fashioning very long straws so they could enjoy a drink while driving.

In a gallery collated by US-based trivia website The Daddest, one person revealed how they used several rolls of toilet paper in order to create blinds, because their window didn't have curtains.

Another DIY whizz used the back of his baseball cap to hold his phone, so he didn't have to hold the device while sat on the bus.

Meanwhile, one man was quick on his feet when the public toilet's door wouldn't close, and managed to lock it by tying his hoodie to the door handle.

Tired of waiting for their flight, a traveler used a trolley and several pieces of luggage to fashion a mattress so they could have a nap

Beauty's pain! One women wore open socks under sandals so she wouldn't mess her pedicure in the winter

We got to try this one for ourselves. A sports enthusiasts put his binoculars up to his phone to get a closer view of the action on the pitch

A clever person who wanted to make sure nothing would touch their toothbrush propped it in a small water bottle

When the arrows on their keyboard broke, this person replaced them with several Lego pieces, who work just as well

One person put microfibre clothes around their feet while mopping so that they wouldn't leave sole marks on the freshly cleaned floor

No showerhead? No problem. On person drew holes in plastic bottle to create a DIY head while waiting for a replacement

In order to steam their shirt without a steamer, this person hung their shirt above boiling pans of water in the kitchen

No more lost bobby pins! One person stuck a magnet in their drawers to make sure the pins wouldn't go elsewhere

One clever hack used a very cute Playmobil toy and a piece of Lego in order to keep their chargers upright

One person fashioned their very own portable charger for their smart watch, suing a Samsung battery

One man who wanted to enjoy a pool in his garden but didn't have the budget dipped himself in a very big blue container

One camper who struggled to pitch their tent resorted to using several washing lines to keep the tent upright

Talk about a rear view mirror! When their car mirror broke, this person replaced them with an actual mirror and taped it to the car