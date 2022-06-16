ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geniuses walk among us! Creative people share their VERY unusual hacks to solve sticky situations

By Claire Toureille For Mailonline
 5 days ago

These people proved creative thinking is key when you're faced with an annoying issue.

People from all over the world have revealed the unusual ways they dealt with mundane issues, from steaming a shirt with pans of boiling waters to fashioning very long straws so they could enjoy a drink while driving.

In a gallery collated by US-based trivia website The Daddest, one person revealed how they used several rolls of toilet paper in order to create blinds, because their window didn't have curtains.

Another DIY whizz used the back of his baseball cap to hold his phone, so he didn't have to hold the device while sat on the bus.

Meanwhile, one man was quick on his feet when the public toilet's door wouldn't close, and managed to lock it by tying his hoodie to the door handle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ePs5f_0gD0lkkE00
You CAN drink and drive: People from all over the world have revealed the unusual and funny ways in which they dealt with mundane issues. One woman from the US put several straws together so that she could reach her beverage 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yuWfF_0gD0lkkE00
Another DIY whizz used the back of his baseball cap to store his phone, so he didn't have to hold the device while sitting on the bus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZfWdR_0gD0lkkE00
Tired of waiting for their flight, a traveler used a trolley and several pieces of luggage to fashion a mattress so they could have a nap 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4s4B_0gD0lkkE00
Beauty's pain! One women wore open socks under sandals so she wouldn't mess her pedicure in the winter 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EeZUJ_0gD0lkkE00
We got to try this one for ourselves. A sports enthusiasts put his binoculars up to his phone to get a closer view of the action on the pitch 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFhL3_0gD0lkkE00
A clever person who wanted to make sure nothing would touch their toothbrush propped it in a small water bottle 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2DxQ_0gD0lkkE00
When the arrows on their keyboard broke, this person replaced them with several Lego pieces, who work just as well 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uZuZO_0gD0lkkE00
One person put microfibre clothes around their feet while mopping so that they wouldn't leave sole marks on the freshly cleaned floor 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S3RvU_0gD0lkkE00
No showerhead? No problem. On person drew holes in plastic bottle to create a DIY head while waiting for a replacement 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RziAJ_0gD0lkkE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOBcZ_0gD0lkkE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085jLF_0gD0lkkE00
In order to steam their shirt without a steamer, this person hung their shirt above boiling pans of water in the kitchen 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ntvcB_0gD0lkkE00
No more lost bobby pins! One person stuck a magnet in their drawers to make sure the pins wouldn't go elsewhere 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VhnJW_0gD0lkkE00
One clever hack used a very cute Playmobil toy and a piece of Lego in order to keep their chargers upright
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXAPD_0gD0lkkE00
One person fashioned their very own portable charger for their smart watch, suing a Samsung battery 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCyqW_0gD0lkkE00
One man who wanted to enjoy a pool in his garden but didn't have the budget dipped himself in a very big blue container 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAT15_0gD0lkkE00
One camper who struggled to pitch their tent resorted to using several washing lines to keep the tent upright 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrp4f_0gD0lkkE00
Talk about a rear view mirror! When their car mirror broke, this person replaced them with an actual mirror and taped it to the car 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48KWGH_0gD0lkkE00
One person fashion a little hammock for their phone with theit charger's cable rather than letting it dangle in the air 

