10 Lee County graduates attending trade/technical college receive foundation scholarships
Ten Lee County high school graduates attending trade or technical colleges this fall received $5,000 scholarships from The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools and the Shadow Wood Charitable Foundation.
Five students from Estero High School and five students from Bonita Springs High School received the scholarships at Senior Class Honors Events, according to the foundation's press release.
“The residents of Shadow Wood, through the Shadow Wood Charitable Foundation, are making a positive impact in the lives of these very deserving students,” Marshall Bower, President & CEO of the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools, said in the releasee. “After completing their education, these students will have the opportunity to become valuable contributors and leaders of the community.”
The Shadow Wood Charitable Foundation's mission is for all Southwest Florida residents to have a decent place to live, adequate provisions to sustain them and an opportunity to fulfill their life goals, according to the release. Since the foundation began in 2012, its awarded $5 million in grants and $500,00 in scholarships.
“The Shadow Wood Charitable Foundation wishes to congratulate these outstanding students,” said SWCF President Steve Zentz in the release. “These $5,000 grants will help them fulfill their dreams as they become valuable contributors to our community.”
Here are the 10 scholarship recipients:
Estero High School
Giovanna Bocchino
College: Southern Technical College
Desired career: Nursing
Additional information: While in school she was a hospital volunteer, cheerleader and worked at Publix Super Market.
Faith Brownlee
College: Fort Myers Technical College
Desired career: Firefighter
Additional information: Her father is a firefighter and she hopes to follow in his footsteps.
Miguel Flores
College: Fort Myers Technical College
Desired career: Auto mechanic with dreams of opening his own auto body shop.
Additional information: Currently works at Walmart and has done a number of volunteer hours for high school organizations.
Cameron Rouse
College: Fort Myers Technical College
Desired career: Welding
Additional information: His interest in welding began eight years old and he has many family members who are certified welders in Pennsylvania.
Jisele Tiburcio
College: Fort Myers Technical College
Desired career: Web design
Additional information: She is fascinated by computer and the technology behind them.
Bonita Springs High School
Oneliz Cruz
College: Fort Myers Technical College
Desired career: Automotive repair
Additional information: She has worked at McDonald’s, in retail and as a housecleaner.
Mygdaly Gomez
College: Fort Myers Technical College
Desired career: Medical assistant
Additional information: She is a member of the National Honor Society.
Alexander Llanos-Muniz
College: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Desired career: Aviation
Additional information: His uncles and grandfather ignited his passion for mechanical work. He was a member of National Honor Society and participated on basketball and track teams.
Jonathan Oxley
College: Lorenzo-Walker Technical College
Desired career: Auto mechanic
Additional information: He's an honor roll student who loves cars and harbors visions of owning his own auto repair business.
Amarion Watkins
College: Florida Gulf Coast University
Desired career: Computer Science
Additional information: Member of the National Honor Society and played varsity basketball.
