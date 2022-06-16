10 Lee County graduates attending trade/technical college receive foundation scholarships

Ten Lee County high school graduates attending trade or technical colleges this fall received $5,000 scholarships from The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools and the Shadow Wood Charitable Foundation.

Five students from Estero High School and five students from Bonita Springs High School received the scholarships at Senior Class Honors Events, according to the foundation's press release.

“The residents of Shadow Wood, through the Shadow Wood Charitable Foundation, are making a positive impact in the lives of these very deserving students,” Marshall Bower, President & CEO of the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools, said in the releasee. “After completing their education, these students will have the opportunity to become valuable contributors and leaders of the community.”

The Shadow Wood Charitable Foundation's mission is for all Southwest Florida residents to have a decent place to live, adequate provisions to sustain them and an opportunity to fulfill their life goals, according to the release. Since the foundation began in 2012, its awarded $5 million in grants and $500,00 in scholarships.

“The Shadow Wood Charitable Foundation wishes to congratulate these outstanding students,” said SWCF President Steve Zentz in the release. “These $5,000 grants will help them fulfill their dreams as they become valuable contributors to our community.”

Here are the 10 scholarship recipients:

Estero High School

Giovanna Bocchino

College: Southern Technical College

Desired career: Nursing

Additional information: While in school she was a hospital volunteer, cheerleader and worked at Publix Super Market.

Faith Brownlee

College: Fort Myers Technical College

Desired career: Firefighter

Additional information: Her father is a firefighter and she hopes to follow in his footsteps.

Miguel Flores

College: Fort Myers Technical College

Desired career: Auto mechanic with dreams of opening his own auto body shop.

Additional information: Currently works at Walmart and has done a number of volunteer hours for high school organizations.

Cameron Rouse

College: Fort Myers Technical College

Desired career: Welding

Additional information: His interest in welding began eight years old and he has many family members who are certified welders in Pennsylvania.

Jisele Tiburcio

College: Fort Myers Technical College

Desired career: Web design

Additional information: She is fascinated by computer and the technology behind them.

Bonita Springs High School

Oneliz Cruz

College: Fort Myers Technical College

Desired career: Automotive repair

Additional information: She has worked at McDonald’s, in retail and as a housecleaner.

Mygdaly Gomez

College: Fort Myers Technical College

Desired career: Medical assistant

Additional information: She is a member of the National Honor Society.

Alexander Llanos-Muniz

College: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Desired career: Aviation

Additional information: His uncles and grandfather ignited his passion for mechanical work. He was a member of National Honor Society and participated on basketball and track teams.

Jonathan Oxley

College: Lorenzo-Walker Technical College

Desired career: Auto mechanic

Additional information: He's an honor roll student who loves cars and harbors visions of owning his own auto repair business.

Amarion Watkins

College: Florida Gulf Coast University

Desired career: Computer Science

Additional information: Member of the National Honor Society and played varsity basketball.

