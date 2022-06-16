ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

After Taking Over Law And Order: SVU, New Showrunner Has A Cool BTS Look At The First Day On Set

By Megan Behnke
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

It hasn’t even been a month yet since Law & Order: SVU aired its Season 23 finale, but the team is already getting to work on Season 24. Following big changes behind the scenes in May with Warren Leight departing as showrunner, new showrunner David Graziano shared a look at the first official day for the writers on set in a pretty great office.

As it turns out, the writers' room started out in a truly fitting place for a season of Law & Order: SVU . David Graziano revealed on Instagram that the work on Season 24 began in the show's courtroom:

It's not clear if the writers convening in the show's courtroom is going to keep happening in the long term or just something special for the first day, but it's a fun peek behind the scenes. Why not make use of that set over hiatus, when the space isn't needed for filming? With SVU in its 24th season, a lot has certainly happened in that courtroom, but perhaps the show will move in some different directions with David Graziano taking over.

Of course, any peek BTS is going to be nice for SVU fans, since there's a long wait ahead until the Law & Order shows return in the fall. Not much is known about that Season 24 has in store, which isn't surprising if writing has only just started. The Season 23 finale did set Benson up to potentially make a big decision about her personal life, although whether or not her personal life will include more of Stabler likely depends on SVU 's connections to Law & Order: Organized Crime moving forward.

Season 23 did leave another story pretty open-ended, when the series brought back Demore Barnes’ Christian Garland with a major career change . By making him Deputy Mayor to the new government of New York City, it’s possible we could see him back more often. He may not have reason to cross paths with Benson and Co. as much as he did when he was their deputy chief, but SVU did leave the door open for potential returns.

Meanwhile, could it be possible that the writers are concocting a three-show crossover for the Law & Order franchise ? The Season 21 finale of the original series delivered its first crossover since the revival by featuring Mariska Hargitay's Captain Benson, so it's definitely possible. Fans can surely expect more crossovers with Organized Crime , with more Benson and Stabler . Only time will tell of Jack McCoy or any of the other Law & Order characters turn up on SVU or OC as well.

It will be interesting to see how Season 24 works with a new showrunner, but it looks like David Graziano is enthusiastic about his new role on the hit NBC show. While there is no set premiere date as of yet for Season 24 of Law & Order: SVU , NBC has released the fall lineup , and it will return to Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, between Law & Order and Organized Crime . In the meantime, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to watch to keep you occupied!

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: The Character You Never Realized Wore a Wig on the Show

After appearing in 391 episodes of Law & Order, there was one detail about star S. Epatha Merkerson that nearly all fans missed—her costume included a wig. Merkerson’s character, Anita Van Buren—commander of the 27th Precinct in Dick Wolf’s New York City universe—was a bright and honest leader. She was known for always being in her detective’s corner and for having unending compassion for the many victims she met over 21 years on the job.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Losing Big Star for Season 22

The Law & Order revival just lost a major star days after the Season 21 finale. Deadline confirmed Thursday that series star Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, will not return for Season 22 of NBC's revival of the police procedural. The actor originally appeared in...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Want This Guest Star to Become a Series Regular

Law & Order: SVU fans are very vocal about who they do and do not like in the popular NBC TV drama series. And, this also means that SVU fans are quick to share their thoughts on some of the many fun and famous guest stars appearing in the series over the years. Most recently, however, is one guest star that some fans hope will become a regular in the show’s upcoming seasons.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Leight
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
Demore Barnes
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

The View host makes surprising 'firing' revelation amid latest cast change

The View is taking viewers back to the very first days of the show, and as they reminisce, they are making major revelations too. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The long-time-running talk show is honoring the ladies that made it so successful when...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone as she delivers heartrending statement

Hoda Kotb can always count on her supportive co-host Jenna Bush Hager during tough mornings on Today with Hoda and Jenna. However, due to a prior assignment, Jenna was running late for the latest installment of the show, and Hoda decided to start off the show off solo. It was a hard day to do so.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law And Order#Svu
SheKnows

In Memoriam: A Loving Tribute to the Soap Actors We’ve Lost Just in the First Half of 2022

Their memories will live on through the many roles they played. We’ve almost reached the halfway mark of 2022 and the soap community has already been faced with devastating losses. January started out with us saying goodbye to Joan Copeland, who had numerous daytime and primetime roles, followed by fellow soap-hopper Donald May. By February, tragic news was released that former General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman (ex-Maggie McMorris) had been found deceased at 43 — just two days after she had been reported missing.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

CBS Evening News host Norah O'Donnell saw her pay 'slashed in half to $3.8M' in latest contract after execs 'tried to lowball her so she'd quit'

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell has reportedly seen her pay package slashed by more than half amid cost-cutting at the ratings-bedeviled network. In April, following reports that she could be replaced, O'Donnell re-signed with CBS News for $3.8 million a year, down from her previous $8 million package, sources told the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Jennifer Esposito Leave the Show After One Season?

Just like during this season of “NCIS,” season 14 of the CBS show saw some significant cast turnover. Early in the season, following the departure of fan-favorite character Tony DiNozzo, fans were introduced to former undercover “NCIS” agent Nick Torres. When he first joined “NCIS,” we thought he would be the sole agent making up the team’s missing fourth person. However, in a surprising turn, “NCIS” Agent Gibbs gained two new team members, the other being Jennifer Esposito’s Alexandra Quinn.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Cast and Crew Mourns Loss of Beloved Firehouse Member

Chicago Fire's cast and crew is mourning the loss of one of their own. Just days ahead of the Wednesday night Season 10 finale, beloved canine sidekick and firehouse Dalmatian Tuesday died after working on the series alongside stars including Daniel Kyri, Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, and more for the past four years.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: These Characters Died in Season 9

Dick Wolf, creator of the One Chicago, Law & Order, and FBI universes, didn’t become a titan of television by accident. On the contrary, for more than 20 years, the legendary producer has kept a close eye on all of his series and the desires of his fanbase. It’s this dedication to his creations and their viewers that has allowed him to stay on top.
CHICAGO, IL
extratv

Rosie O’Donnell Makes It Instagram Official with New GF Aimee

Rosie O’Donnell, 60, has just gone public with her new relationship!. On Wednesday, the first day of Pride month, Rosie made it Instagram official with her girlfriend Aimee, whose last name she has not revealed. O’Donnell reposted a photo from Aimee’s private Instagram. Aimee captioned the pic, “Happy PRIDE!!”...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Chris Van Etten Is Leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL

Unfortunately for Terry, Chet is on his way out of Port Charles as portrayer Chris Van Etten is leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL. In the recent issue of Soap Opera Digest, a setside source reported that the storyline had to be cut short because Van Etten moved away from California with his family.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
116K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy