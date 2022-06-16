ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Queen's: Ryan Peniston beats Francisco Cerundolo to make quarter-finals

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch some of the best shots as...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Wimbledon: Mimi Xu, 14, could become youngest female to make senior draw

Teenage tennis ace Mimi Xu could become the youngest female to qualify for the main Wimbledon tournament since the sport's professional era began in 1968. Just three qualifying matches stand between the 14-year-old from Swansea and the senior ladies' draw. Coco Gauff is the youngest player to qualify having done...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy