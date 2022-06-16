ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

FGCU women's basketball adds Sophia Stiles, Shekinah Guthrie; Softball gets Baylee Haggard from FSW

By Alex Martin, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2auGIH_0gD0l34M00

The FGCU women's basketball team is looking to reload after the departure of WNBA first round pick Kierstan Bell.

Karl Smesko got two commitments in the past few days to get the nationally-ranked Eagles back in position to make the NCAA Tournament.

Sophia Stiles, a second-team All-Big Sky Conference selection at Montana, and Shekinah Guthrie, a former Palm Beach Atlantic and FSW guard, will be suiting up for Smesko and FGCU come the fall. Both will be using a fifth year of eligibility after competing as seniors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QP1Jd_0gD0l34M00

Stiles was a fan favorite for the Grizzlies, who finished 19-11. She averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. Guthrie led the team in scoring for the Sailfish, averaging 11.8 points per game while breaking double-figures 15 times in 25 games.

FSW All-American staying in Fort Myers

The FGCU softball team will have a reliable arm in the circle for at least the next two seasons.

Palmetto Ridge alum Baylee Haggard, a national champion with Robert Iamurri and FSW, will make the trek across town to play for the Eagles.

Haggard went 25-2 with a 1.40 ERA in 140 1/3 innings pitched. Her 25 wins were 5th best in the NJCAA ranks in 2022 while her 1.40 ERA ranked 10th among pitchers with at least 100 innings pitched. She netted Suncoast Conference and FCSAA State Pitcher of the Year honors before being named a First Team NJCAA All-American last week.

Haggard was a 2018 Naples Daily News Softball Player of the Year finalist at Palmetto Ridge. She'll team up with Riverdale alum McKenzie Wittenberg at FGCU, who also played with Haggard at FSW.

Follow Southwest Florida Sports Writer Alex Martin on Twitter: @NP_AlexMartin .

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: FGCU women's basketball adds Sophia Stiles, Shekinah Guthrie; Softball gets Baylee Haggard from FSW

