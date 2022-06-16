ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TWRA talks bears in East Tennessee

WATE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter multiple reported sightings and two recent...

www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

Rescued kitten in Middle Tennessee turns out to be bobcat

MT. JULIET, Tenn. — A couple that rescued a kitten in the mid-state discovered it was not of the domestic variety. A couple found an adorable kitten on their back porch Friday and took it to True Rescue in Mount Juliet looking for emergency placement. But the staff at True Rescue knew exactly what had been brought to them - a bobcat.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
newstalk941.com

Rock Island State Park Will Work To Remove Invasive Plant On Tennessee Promise Saturday

Rock Island one of 39 state parks across Tennessee participating in Tennesse Promise Saturday on June 25th. Park Ranger Ethan Greene said that the event occurs annually as a way to help Tennessee Promise scholars get last-minute volunteer hours. He said that the service work varies at each state park, and Rock Island State Park will focus on removing an invasive species of plant called “tree of heaven.”
ROCK ISLAND, TN
WSMV

Fishing advisory issued for six different Tennessee counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced several precautionary fish consumption advisories Monday due to various health concerns. After conducting several tests in local reservoirs, officials determined that a precautionary advisory needed to be issued for three different reservoirs around Tennessee. “We provide these advisories...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Second bear incident in less than a week in East Tennessee

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is investigating the second bear attack in less than a week in East Tennessee. This time the incident was in Sevierville. TWRA says that a 90-year-old woman was sitting on her porch swing at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday when...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
thunderboltradio.com

Application Period for Big Game Quota Hunts in Tennessee

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the application period for big game quota hunting is now underway. Applications are now being accepted until July 27th for the Wildlife Management Area Big Game Quota Hunts, the regular elk, youth elk, and Wildlife Management Agency youth hunts. Instruction sheets can be...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

New head of Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency named

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Maxedon has been named executive director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The appointment was made following interviews and a unanimous vote by 11 members of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission in attendance at the TWRA’s headquarters. The position became available following former...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

See the most extreme temperatures in Tennessee history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#Bears#Twra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
WSMV

Heavy storms sneak up on Middle Tennessee, leave damage behind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent heat wave has dominated the lives of Middle Tennesseans for the last week as temperatures hovered around, and even surpassed, historic levels. With abnormal heat, comes the ever-looming possibility of an unstable weather system popping up, should a cold front move through...even briefly. This...
NASHVILLE, TN
kneiradio.com

Pig at Large… Very Large in Tennessee

If you live in northeastern Tennessee and you can’t find your 300-pound pig, authorities would like a word with you. The enormous porker has been on the loose and damaging property around the town of Elizabethton for days and no one seems to know who the owner is. It’s been eating up people’s plants and yards, and a local animal rescue says it doesn’t have the proper tools necessary to catch it or transport it to their center. Authorities are hoping they can find the sow’s owner to come and get it. Otherwise, they may ask some local farmers if they want it.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
thunder1320.com

Crippling heat to return to Middle Tennessee this week

This past weekend provided some much needed reprieve from record-breaking heat and humidity that gripped Middle Tennessee last week. The bad news is – the break won’t last long. After high temperatures in the low 80s on Sunday, National Weather Service is predicting high temperatures to reach 90...
ENVIRONMENT
Kingsport Times-News

Times News receives Tennessee Association Award

The Kingsport Times News received the Tennessee Bar Association’s Fourth Estate Award on Friday for its extensive coverage of the methamphetamine crisis and its effects on the Appalachian Highlands. The Times News received the honor for its 2021 staff project, “Meth Mountain,” which brought the region’s methamphetamine epidemic to...
KINGSPORT, TN
fox17.com

Bonnaroo Festival heats up Middle Tennessee

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — Despite near-record heat today in Manchester, Bonnaroo festival-goers have been lining up all day to get into the gates of the popular music festival. The festival grounds were dotted with hydration stations, campers and kind patrons handing out suntan lotion to other festival attendees. If...
MANCHESTER, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy