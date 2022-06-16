TWRA talks bears in East Tennessee

If you live in northeastern Tennessee and you can’t find your 300-pound pig, authorities would like a word with you. The enormous porker has been on the loose and damaging property around the town of Elizabethton for days and no one seems to know who the owner is. It’s been eating up people’s plants and yards, and a local animal rescue says it doesn’t have the proper tools necessary to catch it or transport it to their center. Authorities are hoping they can find the sow’s owner to come and get it. Otherwise, they may ask some local farmers if they want it.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO