Tasty Gifts For Dad

After a few hours of struggling to write at the Lakewood Public Library, I was hungry. Since I was in the area, I decided to get a late lunch at Jana's Mediterranean Deli and Grill, which was a short walk away from the library. The restaurant had a sign outside advertising one of their current specials. For 10 dollars, you can get a wrap, fries, 4 ounces of hummus, and a can of pop. That sounded like a good deal to me, so I ordered the special with a chicken shawarma wrap.

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO