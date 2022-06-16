Tasty Gifts For Dad

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

New 'ELVIS' movie has MELT restaurants grillin' up something special

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The highly anticipated Warner Bros film ELVIS has Ohio MELT Bar & Grilled locations grillin’ up something that definitely would put a smile on ‘The King’s’ face. Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson learns more about the Elvis ‘Peanut Butter & Banana Sandwich’ from MELT Bar & Grilled owner and chef Matt Fish. The sandwich is debuting on MELT menus just in time for the film ELVIS.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland Metroparks hosts family campout

Air Quality Alert: Ashtabula Inland County, Ashtabula Lakeshore County, Cuyahoga County, Geauga County, Lake County, Lorain County, Medina County, Portage County, Summit County. Gather up the family and head to Wallace Lake for a special Cleveland Metroparks family campout. It doesn't matter if you've never camped before, Metroparks instructors will...
CLEVELAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland Ale Fest returns for second year

ASHLAND — Hundreds flocked to downtown Ashland Saturday evening for the second Ashland Ale Fest, where they could browse brews from over 20 breweries, listen to live music, and get grub from local food trucks. Ashland Main Street, who organized the event, started out with 750 tickets sold at...
ASHLAND, OH
Morning Journal

Jones Bones BBQ and Grub opens dine-in restaurant in Elyria

A new restaurant called Jones Bones BBQ had a great turnout for its opening day June 16 in downtown Elyria. Jones Bones BBQ and Grub is owned and operated by Krista and Bryan Jones, who founded their business in 2013. The restaurant, located at 301 Broad St., is the result...
ELYRIA, OH
scriptype.com

Maple Crest Farm holds onto legacy amid challenges

For Stacey Giere, who co-owns and operates the Miller Road Maple Crest Farm with her brother, Brant, and mother, Meredith, preserving the family’s legacy and way of life has been a challenge in recent years. It is the last registered heritage farm in Cuyahoga County – meaning it is has been owned by the same family for at least 100 years.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Former Fairlawn resident realizes lifelong dream

SIDNEY — A lifelong dream has finally become reality for former Fairlawn resident Patti Laughlin Fogt with the publication of her first novel “Snowflake on a Spider’s Web,” a love story set during World War II. “I was out of my mind crazy thrilled when it...
SIDNEY, OH
coolcleveland.com

The Hooley Is Back at Kamm's Corners

Once again, Kamm’s Corners in the Westpark neighborhood hosts its biggest faily festival of the year, the Hooley. It features two stages of performers — a main stage and a family stage — with the festival kickoff taking place on the main stage at noon (expect speeches from local officials!), followed by the drum & pipe bands from both the Cleveland Firefighters and Cleveland Police. Performances by singer/songwriter/guitarist Taylor Lamborn, bluesman Wallace Coleman, the West Side Irish Pipes & Drums, Window Dogs and swamp rockers Cats on Holiday round out the day. The family stage gives a whole bunch of Irish dance schools the chance to shine, along with line dancers, hip hop dancers and a karate school.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for a Deli in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Lakewood, Ohio

After a few hours of struggling to write at the Lakewood Public Library, I was hungry. Since I was in the area, I decided to get a late lunch at Jana's Mediterranean Deli and Grill, which was a short walk away from the library. The restaurant had a sign outside advertising one of their current specials. For 10 dollars, you can get a wrap, fries, 4 ounces of hummus, and a can of pop. That sounded like a good deal to me, so I ordered the special with a chicken shawarma wrap.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland Scene

Culver's Now Open in Eastlake

Three years after Culver's arrived in Northeast Ohio with its first location in Avon the chain continues to expand. It opened its newest butter burger outpost in Eastlake this week at 34820 Vine St. “It goes back to the little stuff. I’ve had In and Out and Shake Shack, and...
EASTLAKE, OH
WLWT 5

Photographer captures deer swimming in Ohio lake to cool off on hot day

CLEVELAND — Like us, animals are looking for ways to cool off during the heat wave this week, too. Photographer Gabe Leidy with Gabe Leidy Photography captured a deer swimming in the lake at Edgewater Beach in Cleveland on Wednesday. Cleveland reached a high of 97 degrees Wednesday, so the deer took a plunge to get some much-needed relief from the heat.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood Truck Park hopes to open by July 1

The Beachwood Truck Park will open by July 1, owner Daniel Deagan hopes, provided supply chain issues are sorted out. Deagan, who is leasing space in Beachwood’s former Fire Station No. 2 at 24619 Chagrin Blvd., plans to open an indoor-outdoor bar with a beer garden – with room for a rotating lineup of food trucks on site. There will be three at any given hour, he said.
BEACHWOOD, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

SNAP benefits expanded during power outages

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The severe storms that hit Northeast Ohio last week left many homes without power and families with loss of perishable food. Families participating in SNAP who may have lost perishable food in their refrigerators have 10 days to request replacement benefits, according to a Facebook post from the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. […]
CLEVELAND, OH

