Juventus could offer Chelsea Merih Demiral in swap transfer for Jorginho with Italian no longer ‘untouchable’

By Dave Fraser
 5 days ago

JUVENTUS could offer Merih Demiral to Chelsea in exchange for Jorginho, with the Italian midfielder no longer considered "untouchable", according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel is desperately hunting for defensive reinforcements with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kCAJ_0gD0jhAT00
Chelsea could be offered Merih Demiral as part of a swap deal sending Jorginho to Juventus Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OZlI_0gD0jhAT00
Jorginho is no longer considered 'untouchable' at Chelsea and could be used as a pawn to bolster the Blues' defence this summer Credit: Getty

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are set to follow in the coming weeks, with the Blues' defence torn to shreds.

But Chelsea chief Tuchel has a plan to rebuild and could use Jorginho, 30, as a pawn to land a freebie to help ease his woes.

The Italy international was considered "untouchable" by Stamford Bridge chiefs and was even tipped for the Ballon d'Or as recently as last year.

But according to CalcioMercato, Tuchel is happy to move on from the midfielder, who's hot form cooled late last season.

And Juventus are set to take advantage by offering a straight swap.

Demiral, 24, spent last season on loan at Atalanta, but the Serie A side rejected their £15million option to sign the Turkish international permanently.

The centre-back is not in Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri's plans.

The Old Lady boss was set to put Demiral on the transfer market for around £25m.

But now Allegri is considering offering Demiral to Chelsea in exchange for Jorginho.

The Brazil-born Italy midfielder is out of contract next summer and seems unlikely to extend his deal in West London.

Chelsea could decide to cash-in rather than lose him on a free.

And the temptation to land 6ft 4in Demiral to plug a hole in the heart of his back-three could be just the incentive Tuchel needs to offload Jorginho this summer.

However, the report reveals Newcastle are also keen on the Turkey ace and could launch a bid in the coming weeks.

Inter Milan are also circling with the Serie A giants set to lose star centre-back Milan Skriniar this summer - with Chelsea among the frontrunners for the Slovakia captain.

