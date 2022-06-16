ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville athletes win medals at national Special Olympics competition in Florida

By Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
Several students from the Pflugerville school district brought home medals from the recent Special Olympics USA Games in Florida.

After being honored in a May 23 send-off at Hendrickson High School, 10 competitors from the district took part in flag football, soccer, and track and field events June 5-12 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex outside of Orlando, Fla. The Pflugerville athletes competed as part of Special Olympics Team Texas, which drew participants from throughout the state.

The Team Texas flag football team won a silver medal, and Zach Wilkinson took individual gold in the 50-meter dash, silver in the mini-javelin and fifth place in the long jump. Kennedy Huschka, a Special Olympics Falcons Unified partner from Hendrickson, earned a silver medal as a member of the Team Texas Unified Sports soccer team.

The Team Texas flag football players from Pflugerville were Joseph Chambers, Leman Duggan, Ezra Elizondo, Benji Garcia, Raeann Herrera, Thaddeus Lacroix, Daulton Swenson and Nathan Thomas.

Amy Wiesenhutter and Keith Gregory served as coaches for the Pflugerville team.

More than 5,500 athletes and coaches, as well as 20,000 volunteers and approximately 125,000 spectators, descended upon the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex for the 2022 USA Games from all 50 states as well as multiple countries from the Caribbean.

