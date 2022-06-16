ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Retired Chicago Building Commissioner Judy Frydland potential candidate for Mayor

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQzAb_0gD0jfP100

CHICAGO (CBS) – Former Chicago Building Commissioner Judy Frydland could potentially throw her name in the race for mayor.

Frydland, who served as commissioner from 2015 to 2020, has formed a political action committee to consider running for mayor in the 2023 election, according to spokeswoman Mika Stambaugh.

If she chooses to run against her former boss, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, she will join challengers Illinois State Representative Kam Buckner, Aldermen Ray Lopez (15th) and Roderick Sawyer (6th), former CPS CEO Paul Vallas, businessman Willie Wilson, veteran police officer Frederick Collins, community activist Ja'Mal Green, and Chicago Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara.

Comments / 2

NewsWeak
4d ago

She's a useless rotten political hack that greenlighted the demolition of thousands of salvageable affordable housing. Hard NO.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

New security measures at Pritzker Pavilion reduce number of entrances

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're heading to a concert at the Pritzker Pavilion in Chicago, expect some new security measures. Starting Wednesday, visitors can no longer access the pavilion from Michigan Avenue. For any event, visitors have to enter through the gates on either Randolph or Monrow or from the Milliennium garage. Guards will also search bags and use handheld metal detectors, so it might take extra time to get inside. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
Chicago, IL
Elections
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
miamistandard.news

Report: 32 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

The Chicago Sun-Times reports 32 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago. The weekend’s first shooting fatality occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday, when a 30-year-old man “in the 8400 block of South Bennett Avenue” was shot and killed while on a porch.
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

THIS VIDEO SUMS UP THE REALITY OF GOING OUT IN CHICAGO

Anyone who has ever gone downtown during a weekend night in Chicago knows just how annoying it is to try to find a parking spot in the street. Well, here is a post made by Barstool Chicago that really summarized a night out in Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

As Chicago swelters in the heat, city pools remain close because of lifeguard shortage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While Chicago swelters in the heat, public pools will remain closed.As the temperatures approach100 degrees this week, Chicago public pools are closed and will remain that way for at least two more weeks.CBS 2's Marissa Perlman went to the head of the parks department to find out what's going. She reports from Roscoe Village with their plans to push forward. The sign says it all:  No lifeguard. No access.Tuesday is the first day of summer but Chicago pools won't be open. The district superintendent said how many pools will open depends on how many lifeguards they can quickly recruit.The...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederick Collins
Person
Paul Vallas
Person
Roderick Sawyer
Person
Lori Lightfoot
southwestregionalpublishing.com

A big waste for a ‘big shot’

Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison has tried to define himself as an outspoken critic of government officials who exploit police resources for their personal security. But recent reports by WBEZ radio and Chicago Sun-Times expose his hypocrisy. Morrison received an inordinate amount of formal police security checks of his home in the tiny suburb of Palos Park, where police costs are more than half the village budget.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Ribfest runs through Monday night in Wheaton

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Monday is the last day to enjoy Ribfest. Check out the 33rd annual festival at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton from noon to 8 p.m.The band "7th Heaven" is headlining. Admission to the festival is free, but you do have to pay to watch the concerts.
WHEATON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Chicago Building#Politics Local#Election Local#Cps
seiu73.org

Traffic Control Aides Win Better Uniform Policy

The Traffic Control Aides (TCA) Labor Management Committee, represented by stewards Sherri Reed and Juan Valles, recently won a big concession from management. TCA supervisors, full-timers and hourly workers were victorious in attaining a new policy on uniforms. “The new uniform policy is a game-changer for us. Attaining new uniforms...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Chicago

Morgan Park, Beverly celebrate Juneteenth, now an official municipal holiday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the first year the City of Chicago is recognizing Juneteenth as a municipal holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas finally learned they were free -- two years after the emancipation proclamation. In Chicago, Juneteenth means celebrating! The Morgan Park neighborhood held a major celebration for the occasion Saturday, including a live concert and a footwork performance during intermission. Even though this is the first time the city is recognizing Juneteenth, Black Chicagoans have been celebrating the holiday for years. From young kids immersing with the Chicago Bulls bucket boys to Djumbe drumming...
CHICAGO, IL
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Chicago: 5 Best Areas & Neighborhoods

Chicago is a city of diverse neighborhoods, each with its own unique vibe and personality. It’s a city with so much to explore and discover, whether you’re just visiting for the first time or you’re a native Chicagoan who’s looking for some new places to check out. The best part about this city is that it has something for everyone!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Preckwinkle attends launch of 'Metal Hubs' in Crestwood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new effort to bring jobs to Chicago's south suburbs. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle was present at the launch of the "Metals Hub" in Crestwood.It's a collaborative network of metals, machinery, and equipment manufacturers -- committed to developing new business opportunities in the area.If you want to get your business involved, check out the Southland Development website.
CRESTWOOD, IL
thecentersquare.com

Op-ed: Orland Park works around Kim Foxx to deter crime

I think I speak for almost everyone when I say I was shocked and horrified at the evil and horrific crimes perpetrated in both Buffalo and Uvalde the last few weeks. But how is it, I wonder, that we can stand united against such an atrocity, yet so many politicians ignore the ongoing violence in cities like Chicago.
ORLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
86K+
Followers
26K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy