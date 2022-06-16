ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BamaCentral 22 for '22: Who is the Best Player Alabama will Face this Season?

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
 4 days ago

With eight SEC games and a big non-conference matchup against Texas, there are several high-profile players on the Crimson Tide's schedule.

After falling one win short of adding a 19th national title last season, Alabama will look to rebound and take the next step this year. The Crimson Tide returns a loaded roster, including reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young and a rebuilt offense as well as one of the most talented defenses in the Nick Saban era.

Alabama will open its season on Sept. 3 when it hosts Utah State inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. To help pass the time, BamaCentral’s Joey Blackwell, Tony Tsoukalas and Katie Windham will discuss 22 topics and questions concerning the 2022 season.

Today we continue our series by examining the top opposing players the Crimson Tide will face this season.

Blackwell's take

It’s not an easy task to predict what player will have the most success against what is projected to be an outstanding Alabama defense this year. Injuries and inconsistencies will no doubt provide some player with the opportunity to take a crack at the Crimson Tide defenders this season, but one player so far in his career hasn’t needed much luck to do so.

For Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith, Alabama has been an opponent that he has excelled against. While his freshman season saw him bring in just two catches against the Crimson Tide, he still averaged 10.5 yards for each of those receptions. It’s his sophomore and junior years where he has had most of his success, though.

In 2020 at Bryant-Denny Stadium for his sophomore season, Smith caught six receptions for 123 yards — an average of 20.5 yards per catch — as well as two touchdowns. On the ground, he also carried the ball five times for 29 yards for an average of 5.8 yards per carry.

In 2021, Smith saw success once again. In the Aggies’ last-second victory over the Crimson Tide, Smith recorded six receptions for 85 yards and two more touchdown. Again, his yards-per-catch numbers exceeded double digits, this time at 14.2 yards every time he caught the football.

Will history repeat itself in 2022? Alabama certainly brings a loaded defensive backfield as well as a strong linebacker corps. But if there’s any wide receiver in the SEC that has had the Crimson Tide’s number for the past couple of years, it’s been Smith.

Tsoukalas' take

Alabama’s defense should be one of the best Nick Saban has ever assembled, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be susceptible to a few early growing pains. The Crimson Tide will need to replace both of its starting cornerbacks from last year in Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis. While Kool-Aid McKinstry, Khyree Jackson and Eli Ricks are all capable replacements, it will still take time for Alabama’s next cornerback pairing to get settled in the defense.

With that said, I’m looking early in the schedule and selecting Texas receiver Xavier Worthy as my opponent to watch. The speedy sophomore led the Longhorns with 62 receptions for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns during his debut season last year. That was without support in the receiving room.

This offseason, Texas added a pair of former Alabama players in receiver Agiye Hall and tight end Jahleel Billingsley, who should open up more space for Worthy. Defenses will also have to account for star running back Bijan Robinson, who presents a pass-catching threat out of the backfield. Depending on what the Longhorns get out of the quarterback position, Texas’ offense could allow Worthy to be one of the nation’s most productive receivers.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is familiar with Alabama’s defense and could have a few wrinkles up his sleeve. Don't be surprised if he tests the Crimson Tide’s secondary with a few early deep shots to Worthy during Alabama’s Week 2 trip to Austin, Texas.

Windham's take

For any team facing the Crimson Tide, there would be two pretty obvious answers, Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. For Alabama’s opponents, there are a couple different options, so it was a little tougher decision with several different options.

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is a potential first round draft pick and gave the Alabama defense issues in 2020. His season was cut short last year by injuries, but he has over 1,200 yards and 14 touchdown receptions in just 16 career games. Against the Crimson Tide in 2020, Boutte had eight catches for 111 yards.

Boutte was Freshman All-SEC and Freshman All-American and has the type of speed to be a major vertical threat for the LSU offense when the Crimson Tide and Tigers meet up in November.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is another option and another potential first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The matchup is not guaranteed, but if Alabama and Georgia do meet again either in the SEC Championship or College Football Playoff, I’d have to give the nod to Brock Bowers. The tight end was an absolute nightmare for Alabama in the two games the teams met last season with 175 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman.

One thing is for sure, with Alabama’s SEC schedule plus the big non-conference matchup with the Longhorns, there will be no shortage of talent on the field from week to week.

BamaCentral

