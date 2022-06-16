ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright Township, PA

Semi-truck jack-knifes on I-96 causing pileup, westbound freeway closure

By Sentinel Staff
The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AcyoW_0gD0jVWd00

WRIGHT TWP. — A multi-vehicle crash led to blocking westbound I-96 Thursday morning in Wright Township.

At about 11 a.m. June 16, Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-96 near the 21 mile marker between Marne and Coopersville.

Police said a semi-truck fuel tanker driver, a 54-year-old Greenville man, was adjusting his radio and didn't see that traffic in front of him had stopped for road construction.

His truck struck a large camper trailer being pulled by a pickup truck, causing both vehicles to jack-knife and blocking the entire roadway. The combined vehicles also collided with an SUV that was ahead of the pickup truck pulling the camper.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene. The other involved drivers were not injured.

Extensive cleanup of the scene involved a dozen wreckers and the westbound lanes of I-96 were closed for over an hour.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Semi-truck jack-knifes on I-96 causing pileup, westbound freeway closure

