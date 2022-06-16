ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis Signs Specialty Florida License-Plate Changes

By News Service Of Florida
 4 days ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed three bills, including changes to Florida’s specialty license-plate program and new restrictions on candidates for soil-and-water conservation district boards.

The license-plate bill (SB 364) will cut the maximum number of specialty plates at any one time from 150 to 135, while also making some changes related to the pre-sales of plates.

While the measure maintains a requirement of 3,000 pre-sales for most plates to reach and remain on the road, it cuts the pre-sale benchmark from 4,000 to 3,000 for plates aimed at supporters of Auburn University, the University of Alabama, and the University of Georgia.

The bill also directs the development of the following potential license plates: Inter Miami CF, Safe Haven for Newborns, Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research, Learn to Fly, Florida Swims, Down Syndrome Awareness, Gopher Tortoise and Take Stock in Children.

Under the bill on soil-and-water conservation districts (SB 1078), candidates for the boards will now need to have at least a decade’s experience working as or for agriculture producers. The third measure signed by DeSantis (SB 1026) dealt with process serving.

The bills passed during the legislative session that ended in March. DeSantis’ office announced the bill signings late Wednesday.

