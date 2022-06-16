Shelly Vedros, Central Lafourche athletics director, named interim football coach for 2022 season

Central Lafourche athletics director Shelly Vedros will serve as the interim football coach for the 2022 season, according to principal Chris Arnold on Thursday.

Arnold said Vedros will lead the team through the 2022 season and the school will re-evaluate the position at the end of the season.

Vedros has worked as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator for 25 years at Central Lafourche. It will be his first time working as an head coach.

"Coach Vedros is a guy that has dedicated his career to Central Lafourche," Arnold said. "I know he will keep the best interest of all our students and athletes in mind. He will be able to provide some much needed stability to a program that has seen it's fair share of change recently."

Vedros is stepping in during a time of constant turnover in the head coaching ranks at Central Lafourche.

Central Lafourche has had three football coaches since the end of the 2021 season after the departure of Darin Moore on June 5. Moore resigned to take a position in sales, according to principal Chris Arnold. Moore was hired for the position on Feb. 1.

Aaron Meyer left the school after two seasons to take the head coaching job at Morgan City in December. The school briefly hired Drey Trosclair as replacement on Jan. 25, but he decided to accept an offer to coach at Plaquemine on Jan. 29.

"I just think the kids need some stability," Vedros said. "I’ve been here 25 years. They need somebody that’s going to be there for them. I hate to put them through another hiring process this late into the summer with the season around the corner. I think it’s the best thing for everyone. The only thing I’m worried about is the kids."

Central Lafourche has lost 19 straight games dating back to the 2019 season.

Vedros said the Trojans have between 55-60 kids working in the summer program. They have four assistant coaches and will be bringing more on board.

"We’ll be alright," Vedros said. "We have some great kids here. We have some hard workers in our program to get it moving in the right direction."

