Premier League

Man Utd miss out on £9m windfall to boost summer transfer coffers as Flamengo turn down Andreas Pereira move

By Kealan Hughes
 5 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly set to welcome back Andreas Pereira after Flamengo decided against signing the midfielder.

Pereira, 26, spent the season on loan at the Brazilian outfit who had the option to make his stay permanent.

Flamengo have decided not to activate a £9million clause to sign Andreas Pereira Credit: AFP

If Flamengo activated that clause United would have received £9million to add to their transfer coffers.

Instead Flamengo tried to extend Pereira's loan until December but the Red Devils rejected that proposal, according to Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande.

He also reports that United want to sell Pereira on a permanent basis and claims they have already had an offer for the midfielder that exceeds £9m.

But it is still possible Flamengo sign Pereira with their manager Dorival Junior keen for him to say.

According to Casagrande, he said: "I hope he (Pereira) stays. Players like him and with that potential are few in Brazil.

"I have no doubt that this boy can evolve. How it will happen I don't know, but it would be really nice if we could hold it. It draws attention in any way.”

United will likely hope to get a fee close to £9m with the club operating on a strict budget this summer.

The Red Devils have seen several high earners leave this summer but Erik ten Hag will receive a budget of just £100m.

And with Barcelona demanding around £69m for United's number one target Frenkie de Jong, player sales are needed.

The club is also said to be targeting Algerian Ismael Bennacer with AC Milan demanding £43m for the midfielder.

