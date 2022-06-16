What’s Up with Columbia, Maryland’s Quirky Street Names?

2701 Willow Hill Rd | Annapolis, MD 21403 | Offered at $10,000,000. Standing proudly on the banks of Annapolis’s South River, this classic shingle-style residence provides the ideal setting to enjoy the Annapolis waterfront lifestyle. It’s evident that no expense was spared with this stunning home – Purple Cherry Architects was both the architect and interior designer and the builder was GYC Group. Curated with the finest materials and finishes, this trophy home is in a league of its own. The awe inspiring architectural features create the quintessential look and feel of the perfect Annapolis waterfront retreat. Prominently situated on 2+ acres, this glorious site offers abundant privacy and 185' of premium South River water frontage which flows directly out to the Chesapeake Bay. Savor the sunsets as they melt into the river from this prime western facing vista.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO