ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

What’s Up with Columbia, Maryland’s Quirky Street Names?

By Amy Crawford
Atlas Obscura
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Take Rustling Leaf to Brush Run, then it’s a right onto Perfect Hour.”. “Turn left off Windharp Way onto Deep Calm. (No, not ‘Street’ or ‘Court,’ just ‘Deep Calm.’)”. Anyone asking for directions through Columbia, Maryland’s residential neighborhoods could be forgiven for...

api.atlasobscura.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Rehabilitation Company Moves From Harbor East To White Marsh

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Johns Hopkins University professor who founded a company that assists people struggling with spinal cord injuries and other neurological issues is moving his business from Harbor East to White Marsh in Baltimore County. Restorative Therapies will relocate to 8098 Sandpiper Circle, according to MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. Its owner, Jim Janicki, will be taking 35 employees with him, the real estate broker said.  Janicki’s company manufactures and distributes medical devices that are used for neurological rehabilitation and critical care early mobility. “This move continues the trend of companies exiting the city in search of flexible office space to accommodate their new hybrid work strategies, free parking and an easier commute for employees,” stated Matthew Curran of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. “Restorative Therapies chose this building due to its convenient location, access to amenities and ability to accommodate a variety of administrative office, assembly and warehouse and storage uses.”
BALTIMORE, MD
proptalk.com

The Baltimore and Chesapeake Bay Ship Watchers

Baltimore native Mike Singer liked to take pictures of ships on the Chesapeake from his 26-foot Regal cabin cruiser and post them to a Facebook group he started called Baltimore and Chesapeake Bay Ship Watchers. Back then, in August 2017, the group had a dozen members. Today it has 9800!
BALTIMORE, MD
Supermarket News

Grocery Outlet opens first store in Maryland

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has expanded its brick-and-mortar footprint to eight states with the debut of its first location in Maryland. Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet opened the doors to a store at 1713 Massey Blvd. in Hagerstown, Md., on June 16. The new outlet marked the chain’s 424th store, with locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey and now Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

2701 Willow Hill Road

2701 Willow Hill Rd | Annapolis, MD 21403 | Offered at $10,000,000. Standing proudly on the banks of Annapolis’s South River, this classic shingle-style residence provides the ideal setting to enjoy the Annapolis waterfront lifestyle. It’s evident that no expense was spared with this stunning home – Purple Cherry Architects was both the architect and interior designer and the builder was GYC Group. Curated with the finest materials and finishes, this trophy home is in a league of its own. The awe inspiring architectural features create the quintessential look and feel of the perfect Annapolis waterfront retreat. Prominently situated on 2+ acres, this glorious site offers abundant privacy and 185' of premium South River water frontage which flows directly out to the Chesapeake Bay. Savor the sunsets as they melt into the river from this prime western facing vista.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Columbia, MD
Government
City
Columbia, MD
mocoshow.com

More Than 1,500 MCPS Students Earn Maryland Seal of Biliteracy

This school year, more than 1,500 MCPS high school graduates will earn the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy in over 28 languages. the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy recognizes a student’s high level of proficiency in listening, speaking, reading and writing in English and one or more languages. The Maryland Seal...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland State Trooper Recognized As EMS Clinician Of The Year

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. – A 24-year-veteran of the Maryland State Police is recognized as the emergency medical service Clinician of the Year by the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS). Lt. Nathan Wheelock was honored during a ceremony on June 6, 2022. The prestigious award was presented...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Towson University dorms to be named after first 2 Black grads

The first two Black students to graduate from Towson University will be recognized for their role in trailblazing history. Marvis Barnes and Myra Harris will each have residence halls named after them at the Maryland school. Marvis Barnes and Myra Harris earned bachelor’s degrees from what was at the time...
TOWSON, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
James Whitcomb Riley
Maryland Reporter

Anne Arundel County Voters’ Guide: Candidates for executive, council, legislature

This is an updated list of candidates for local and state offices in Anne Arundel County as of June 8. Candidates for county executive, county council and local judiciary offices are listed first, followed by the state legislature. A voters guide to statewide offices is a separate link, as are voters guides by the League of Women Voters and the Baltimore Sun.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Touts Success Of 2022 AFRAM Festival

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said that this year’s large and successful AFRAM Festival coupled with the other events surrounding Juneteenth shows “the promise” of Baltimore. The crowd of people that showed up to Druid Hill Park to celebrate Juneteenth or spend time with their family for Father’s Day is an indicator of “the bright future that we have ahead,” he told WJZ’s Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab. WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, so Williams and Gebre-Ab talked to Scott about the work he put into bringing back the festival following the coronavirus pandemic.  “Listen, there is no world...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Fireworks: 2022 July Fourth fireworks displays across Baltimore metro

The following is a working list of July Fourth fireworks displays for 2022 across the Baltimore metro. Video above: Baltimore welcomes back fireworks for July Fourth after COVID-19 Anne Arundel County fireworks. Annapolis: July 4 at 9:45 p.m., Annapolis Harbor (Parade: July 4 at 6:30 p.m.) Glen Burnie: July 3...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Names#Housing Discrimination#Suburbs#The Columbia Archives
travelexperta.com

5 Amazing Things to Do in Baltimore By Car

And a major seaport located on the wide mouth of the Patapsco River. Featuring several famous educational establishments, particularly the Johns Hopkins University, museums, and the well-known symphony orchestra, Baltimore is an important cultural destination on the East Coast. Get a car and explore these five things to do in Baltimore. There is something for everyone on this list – Maryland, USA Travel.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

789 N Grantley St

Three bedroom Home with Spacious Porch - Bright and well lit three bedroom home in the middle of great parks and only a few minutes walk from The Walters Art Museum for a little cultural experience that makes this neighborhood perfect for the art enthusiasts and nature lovers. The house...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Soul food restaurant co-owner among 6 killed in Baltimore weekend shootings

Six people were killed in shootings over the weekend in Baltimore, including one of the owners of a soul food restaurant in Little Italy. Trevor White, one of the co-owners of RYMKS Bar and Grille, attended AFRAM on Friday and was part of a podcast in which he talked about being a Black businessman in Baltimore. White, 40, promoted his businesses and pushed for other minorities to start their own.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Former Lifeguard Remembers Serving Pool No. 2, Only Pool In Baltimore For Black Residents During Segregation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bishop Douglass recalls being a lifeguard at Baltimore’s segregated swimming pool in the 1950s. Pool No. 2, as it was known, served over 100,000 Black residents in Baltimore during segregation, according to the city. “When the temperature got around 90, I would always call the pool the Ganges River during Holy Week,” Douglass joked. “The pool catered to the entire city of Baltimore.”The pool was in the northeastern section of Druid Hill Park. It closed in 1955. Now, it’s filled in with dirt and grass as a public art display and relic of America’s segregated past.“In my (military) uniform,...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (June 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we prepare to move into summer:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy