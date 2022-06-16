ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

Ricky R. Mason

emporiaindependentmessenger.com
 4 days ago

Ricky R. Mason, son of the late Wesley Mason and Annie Mae Hicks Mason, was born on March 25, 1959. On Saturday, June 11, 2022, our dear loved one peacefully departed this earthly life, while in the care of Accordius Health of Emporia, Virginia. In addition to...

www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia-Greensville mourns the loss of Franklin

It’s difficult to go anywhere in Emporia-Greensville and not be reminded of Richard “Rick” Franklin. The long-time community icon died at 72 Wednesday at MCV Hospital after a brief illness. “He was a terrific person, and he did a lot of good to help the community,” Bobby...
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Pamplin Park to host Independence Day program

Petersburg – Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will proclaim America's Independence Day on July 4, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with activities and programs. Families will enjoy the chance to meet founding father Patrick Henry portrayed by Charles Wissinger and...
PETERSBURG, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

VCU Health CMH President retiring

SOUTH HILL — President of VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Scott Burnette has announced his plan to retire at the end of the year. Burnette has over 40 years of service in health care administration and operations. He began his career in South Hill in 1999 as President of Community Memorial Hospital. He later oversaw the affiliation with VCU Health in 2014. Under his leadership, a new inpatient facility was opened in 2017, the first new hospital in South Hill since 1954.
SOUTH HILL, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Farm women and youth more likely to be injured in ATV, UTV accidents

RICHMOND—Utility vehicles essential for many farm chores should always be sized correctly and used with caution, especially among women agriculturalists, whose on-farm roles are continually expanding. Farmers may believe all-terrain and utility vehicles are the greatest tools since the skid steer, said Dan Neenan, director of the National Education...
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Couple with stillborn child donates four CuddleCots to rural hospitals

SOUTH HILL — It was devastating. You plan for a baby for nine months, posting progress on social media, celebrating with baby showers, and then all of that is ripped away from you. Every parents’ nightmare had come true for Robby and Haley Emerson of Danville, Sydney Amelia Emerson was stillborn on March 3. Just two months later, the grieving parents donated a CuddleCot to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital. For the families that choose to use it, the little bassinette cools the deceased baby’s temperature to extend time to spend with their baby as part of the closure process. The Emersons’ GoFundMe page raised enough for four CuddleCots, which they are in the process of donating to smaller area hospitals that otherwise couldn’t afford the equipment.
SOUTH HILL, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

The Backyard Brewery a hit in South Hill

Just two weeks after opening its doors, The Backyard Brewery has quickly become a hit with locals and visitors alike. Shaun and Ashley Hardee, along with Chris Hardee and Holly Painter, own the family friendly business and came up with the idea to open the spot after visiting a similar location nearby. “There’s a place, about an hour from here, that we used to frequent quite often that was what they call a beer garden. It’s an outdoor family friendly spot really geared towards families. It’s not a late night place. Holly has a little girl and my brother [Shaun] and his wife Ashley have two little girls. There’s nowhere like that in South Hill to go. We have a lot of great restaurants and beautiful places but we didn’t have something like this. We wanted somewhere for people to come after they’ve been working all day in the yard or their just coming from the ball field. Our wheels got to turning and the next thing you know we decided to try to do something like this,” said Chris.
SOUTH HILL, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Operation Christmas Child recipient to give testimonial June 25

When he was a child growing up on the Ivory Coast, Shime’s Nguessan received a shoebox full of goodies. The shoebox brought joy to Nguessan. At 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Calvary Baptist Church, Nguessan will give a testimonial about receiving the shoebox and how it changed his life. When Nguessan received his shoebox, he thought the contents would be divided between two or three children. Astonished is the word describing Nguessan’s reaction when he discovered he had his own shoebox filled with gifts. Operation Christmas Child has a significant Emporia-Greensville connection.
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia seeks public input for zoning and subdivision ordinance updates

The City of Emporia is at the beginning stages of updating the zoning and subdivision Ordinances and would like to hear from residents about how to improve them. This is your opportunity to share your input and ideas on the future growth and development in your community. Zoning and Subdivision...
EMPORIA, VA

