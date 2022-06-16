ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

Island Briefs: SWH farmers market, Jesup campaign kickoff concert, Juneteenth closures

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor farmers market opens for the season on Friday, June 17. The market takes place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday at the St. John’s parking lot at 315 Main St. Jesup campaign kickoff, concert. BAR HARBOR — The Jesup...

foxbangor.com

Bangor has a new mural at the exit of the downtown post office

BANGOR — Downtown Bangor has got a new mural we took a look at the artists behind it. Peter Walls is an artist from Vermont who now lives in Stockton Springs, Maine, and is creating his art all over the state. One recent appearance of that work is the new mural in downtown Bangor at the exit from the post office.
BANGOR, ME
whdh.com

With no other bids, Maine towns to take over shuttered trash plant

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A shuttered trash plant called Coastal Resources of Maine will soon be owned by a group comprised of more than 100 municipalities. The Municipal Review Committee is made of of communities that used the facility during the six months it was in operation, and they’ll become owners because no other bidders stepped forward, the Bangor Daily News said.
BANGOR, ME
mdislander.com

Dirigo Reads program to add over 1,000 students next year

BANGOR — Dirigo Reads, a program that aims to give a book to every Maine first grader each month during the school year by 2025, is adding 36 participating schools next year. This brings the total number of schools to 87 for the 2022-2023 school year and increases the number of estimated first graders in Maine to receive new books every month through the program by approximately 1,200 students.
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Bar Harbor Sand Bar Claims Second Victim of 2022

After the ordeal of the Ford Bronco in April, and the increased signage, you would think that people would stop driving on the sand bar leading from Bar Harbor to Bar Island. But, it seems that the driver of this Nissan decided that they wanted to take a short drive across the Bar.
BAR HARBOR, ME
The Maine Writer

Events in Maine on the 18th and 19th of June

Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live in Maine, I've got some events this weekend that you might want to check out. With it being Father's Day weekend, I've also included some events that will be perfect to take Dad to. Enjoy the weekend and let me know if you happen to check out any of these events.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Bangor woman dies in New Hampshire motorcycle crash

OSSIPEE, New Hampshire (WABI) - A Maine woman died in a motorcycle crash in New Hampshire Thursday. Officials say 47-year-old Marcy Whipple of Bangor was killed after crashing into a telephone pole in Ossipee. Police said Whipple was wearing a helmet and was riding with a group of 13 motorcycles.
BANGOR, ME
#Farmers Market#Mount Desert Island#Briefs#Juneteenth#Swh
mdislander.com

Maine State Police investigate hit-and-run death in Acadia National Park

ACADIA NAT’L PARK – The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North and Troop J, with assistance from the National Park Service, are investigating the hit-and-run death of 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme of South Portland that occurred in Acadia National Park on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor some time between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning. The State Police do not believe there is an ongoing public risk and believe this to be an isolated incident.
WINTER HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Cianbro hosting Walk-In Hiring Event in Brewer Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cianbro is hosting a Walk-In Hiring Event in Brewer tomorrow with fun for the whole family. The hiring event is at its facility at 5-17 South Main Street in Brewer from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cianbro says they are seeking a variety of construction professionals...
BREWER, ME
mdislander.com

COA Summer Institute focuses on oceans

BAR HARBOR — The College of the Atlantic Summer Institute is a week-long ideas festival that welcomes experts from around the world to share their perspectives on pressing issues. The theme of this year’s festival is “Our One and Only Ocean.”. Speakers for the week-long festival, which...
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

UMaine undergrad makes discovery about browntail moth caterpillars

ORONO — Over the past 200 years that browntail moth caterpillars have been studied, the invasive pest has only been documented feeding on hardwood trees. Now, preliminary findings from the University of Maine suggest that mature browntail moth caterpillars also may be able to subsist on coniferous trees. The...
ORONO, ME
Z107.3

Remember When Comedian Jim Gaffigan Poked Fun At Bangor Winters?

Hey, Jim...it's summertime in Maine again, so we have an idea!!. Back in 2019, Amazon Prime Video streamed a stand-up comedy show, featuring the very funny, Jim Gaffigan. Nothing unusual there, since comedians have put out specials over just about every streaming service on a regular basis, but he caught our attention when he based one of his bits around his appearance in Bangor.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Group gives tour of Civil War 20th Maine B Company Encampment

CASTINE — The Wilson Museum in Castine took people back in time to 1862 with a reenactment of the Civil War’s 20th Maine Company B Encampment. Several reenactment soldiers made their way to the Wilson Museum where they showed folks what life was like 160 years ago. Guy Landry said it was important to teach Americans about a time that was very dark in history.
CASTINE, ME
mdislander.com

Sawyer’s Market to return this summer

SOUTHWEST HARBOR– After being closed for nearly two years, Sawyer’s Market on Main Street is set to reopen in early July under new ownership. In 2020, former owner Brian Worcester closed the market and sold the building. The new owner, David Milliken, of Sutton Island, began extensive renovations.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
Z107.3

Bangor Police Ask for the Public’s Help in Search for Missing Man

Bangor Police and DEEMI Search and Rescue are asking for the public's help in their quest to find a missing Dorothea Dix patient. Graham Lacher was a patient at the psychiatric hospital when he disappeared earlier this month. Police and others have been looking for him ever since. Graham Lacher is a white male, 5'11", about 265 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray/green Carhartt pants, and an orange knit hat. Officials say he suffers from mental illness and tends to shy away from people.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

State baseball, softball state championship recap

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State Championship Saturday saw eight baseball and softball titles won across all of Maine’s high school sports classes. Class A Baseball Championship: Thornton Academy 1, Bangor 0. Class B Baseball Championship: Ellsworth 3, Freeport 2. Class C Baseball Championship: Bucksport 1, Lisbon 0. Class D...
BANGOR, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Waldo by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 13:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Waldo The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kennebec County in south central Maine Northwestern Knox County in south central Maine Southwestern Waldo County in south central Maine Northeastern Lincoln County in south central Maine * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 106 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Farmingdale, or near Gardiner, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Augusta, Gardiner, Camden, Lincolnville, China, Farmingdale, Hallowell, Liberty, Rockport, Palermo, Chelsea, Jefferson, Hope, Appleton, Windsor, Searsmont, Washington, Pittston, Union and Somerville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
B98.5

One Person Dead Following Saturday Morning Crash In Union, Maine

According to Bangor TV station WABI, one person is dead following an early Saturday morning crash in Union. The crash reportedly happened on Depot Street just before 2 o'clock on Saturday morning. It appears the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve. The car then struck a tree. When first responders...
UNION, ME

