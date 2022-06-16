Ancira Auto Group gifts $300,000 to 3 San Antonio charities in honor of 50th anniversary

SAN ANTONIO - Americans all over the nation and right here in San Antonio are celebrating Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday. The day remembers June 19th, 1865 when the last known slaves in Galveston, Texas were finally told they were free. They'd actually been free for more than two years. And to mark the importance of Juneteenth here locally, there was a premiere of a documentary at Alamo City Music Hall and Club Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO