Ancira Auto Group gifts $300,000 to 3 San Antonio charities in honor of 50th anniversary

SAN ANTONIO - On this Father's Day, a national non-profit is helping our community here in Military City USA to remember all the dads who never made it home. Gold star families spent the day together at SeaWorld. It's the fourth annual “Family Day” put on by the group Tuesday's Children, which helps military and first responder families.
On a recent Friday night, nightspot Horizons & More thrummed with youthful energy. The DJ spun music at a volume that defied conversation, and patrons strutted their dance moves with plenty of exuberance. At the Northeast San Antonio club, feeling youthful is just fine, assuming patrons are at least nine...
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating the summer with a limited-time, buy-one-get-one-free offer for tickets. You can get a child standard admission ticket for free when you purchase one adult standard admission ticket online with the code BOGO22. The offer is available through Friday, June 24.
SAN ANTONIO - This week, the Morgan's Wonderland team is going to be helping a group of children from all across the country heal. It's a new camp up on the far North side that is hosting the Pediatric Pain Warrior family summer camp. More than 200 kids and teens...
SAN ANTONIO - – She went from victim, to victorious. After 13 years of domestic violence, a San Antonio woman is free. Just months into her recovery, she’s finding her voice and using it for good. In July, she will be the keynote speaker for a violence awareness event.
Saturday's inaugural Bud Light Pride River Parade & Celebration marked the first official Pride Week event staged along the San Antonio River Walk. During the event, 17 Pride-themed floats made their way down the river, and revelers along the way had a great time celebrating their arrival.
SAN ANTONIO - Americans all over the nation and right here in San Antonio are celebrating Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday. The day remembers June 19th, 1865 when the last known slaves in Galveston, Texas were finally told they were free. They'd actually been free for more than two years. And to mark the importance of Juneteenth here locally, there was a premiere of a documentary at Alamo City Music Hall and Club Sunday.
SAN ANTONIO — Are you looking for a job in the food service industry and like working with kids?. The North East Independent School District School Nutrition Services department is holding a job fair on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Community Education Center on 8750 Tesoro Drive.
A new report shows that two San Antonio-area counties are flush with cash. The ranking from personal finance website SmartAsset lists Kendall and Comal counties among the 10 wealthiest in Texas. SmartAsset based its ranking on a county’s per capita income as well as its median home value and per capita investment income.
Looking for Summer Movies for kids in the San Antonio area? Santikos Entertainment of San Antonio is back with a fantastic offer of FREE movie screenings at 9 Santikos theaters across the San Antonio area. The movies include kids’ favorites like Despicable Me, Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and others.
Music, dance poetry and more were all part of the Inaugural World Refugee Day Saturday at Guadalupe Plaza on the city's near west side. The event was sponsored by Refugee services of Texas and honors those who have fled their country due to persecution, war or other conflicts by celebrating the beauty of the cultural traditions they bring with them.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Two kangaroos faced off in their enclosure at San Antonio Zoo in San Antonio, Texas this week. This footage, filmed on June 14 by zoo president and CEO Tim Morrow, shows the unnamed kangaroos exchanging blows. In a Twitter post accompanying the video, Morrow said: "Who...
On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston to announce the freedom of enslaved people in the South. The news came two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation and two months after the end of the Civil War. Juneteenth has been celebrated in African American communities for...
Fans of Comfort Café’s stick-to-your-ribs fare and philanthropic goals can now support the eatery in another way besides brunching there. In a Wednesday Facebook post, the local favorite asked the community to help it restock its shelves by donating unwanted dinner plates, bowls and coffee mugs. “It's that...
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. Expansive new San Antonio park sets sail with inclusive playground. A playground built for inclusivity celebrates the memory of Mitchell Chang at the soon-to-open Classen-Steubing Ranch Park.
News Sports Entertainment Life Money Tech Travel Opinion. Mateo Lopez, 7, has been performing since he was four years and 236 days old, the youngest mariachi on record. The San Antonio second grader is following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Leocadio “Lalo” Lopez, a Mexican mariachi. The...
