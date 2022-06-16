ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensville County, VA

Edward Richard ‘BUD’ Easter, Sr.

emporiaindependentmessenger.com
 4 days ago

Edward Richard ‘BUD’ Easter, Sr., son of the late John Richard Easter and Hattie Claiborne Easter, was born on Sunday, October 15, 1933 in Greensville County, Virginia. On Monday, June 13, 2022; God in His infinite wisdom released our dear loved one from the cares and sufferings of this life and...

www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Pamplin Park to host Independence Day program

Petersburg – Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will proclaim America's Independence Day on July 4, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with activities and programs. Families will enjoy the chance to meet founding father Patrick Henry portrayed by Charles Wissinger and...
PETERSBURG, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia-Greensville mourns the loss of Franklin

It’s difficult to go anywhere in Emporia-Greensville and not be reminded of Richard “Rick” Franklin. The long-time community icon died at 72 Wednesday at MCV Hospital after a brief illness. “He was a terrific person, and he did a lot of good to help the community,” Bobby...
EMPORIA, VA
wvtf.org

Virginia's new economic engine: an affordable drug hub

For most Virginians, Petersburg is a city off I-95 – a place that fell on hard times in the 80’s when manufacturing jobs disappeared. As someone who grew up in Richmond, Kyle Tucker never gave it much thought. “That’s just the way it is," he explains. "You just...
PETERSBURG, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

VCU Health CMH President retiring

SOUTH HILL — President of VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Scott Burnette has announced his plan to retire at the end of the year. Burnette has over 40 years of service in health care administration and operations. He began his career in South Hill in 1999 as President of Community Memorial Hospital. He later oversaw the affiliation with VCU Health in 2014. Under his leadership, a new inpatient facility was opened in 2017, the first new hospital in South Hill since 1954.
SOUTH HILL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Virginia Obituaries
County
Greensville County, VA
City
Quinton, VA
City
Emporia, VA
City
Halifax, VA
Emporia, VA
Obituaries
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

The Backyard Brewery a hit in South Hill

Just two weeks after opening its doors, The Backyard Brewery has quickly become a hit with locals and visitors alike. Shaun and Ashley Hardee, along with Chris Hardee and Holly Painter, own the family friendly business and came up with the idea to open the spot after visiting a similar location nearby. “There’s a place, about an hour from here, that we used to frequent quite often that was what they call a beer garden. It’s an outdoor family friendly spot really geared towards families. It’s not a late night place. Holly has a little girl and my brother [Shaun] and his wife Ashley have two little girls. There’s nowhere like that in South Hill to go. We have a lot of great restaurants and beautiful places but we didn’t have something like this. We wanted somewhere for people to come after they’ve been working all day in the yard or their just coming from the ball field. Our wheels got to turning and the next thing you know we decided to try to do something like this,” said Chris.
SOUTH HILL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Bud#Knox High Mortuary Inc
southhillenterprise.com

Homeowners Anticipating Impact Mission Camp

(South Hill, VA) –Local homeowners are anticipating Impact Mecklenburg Mission Camp coming June 26 -July 2. Eight homeowners throughout Brunswick and Mecklenburg County have been selected for Impact Mecklenburg Mission Camp. Youth (12-18 years old) and adult participants from all over Virginia will be working on these eight houses doing various construction projects while living and worshiping at Park View Middle School.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
WRAL News

Man found dead in Halifax County

Littleton, N.C. — A man was found dead on Saturday night in Halifax County. Deputies found the man's body in the 1900 stretch of Roper Springs Road in Littleton around 9 p.m. The body was taken to a local medical facility, where investigators are working to identify him. The...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WNCT

Rocky Mount man sentenced for robbery of ABC store

NEW BERN, N.C. – Jesse Lamont Jenkins was sentenced this week in federal court to 92 months in prison for his role in an armed robbery of an ABC store located on Westwood Drive in Rocky Mount. Jenkins pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery on December 14, 2021. “Hardworking people should never […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Brunswick Juneteenth celebration June 18th

The Southside Democracy Center - Brunswick County, Brunswick County NAACP and the James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives are partnering to host the Brunswick County Community Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Tabernacle of Zion Church, 602 S. Hicks Street, Lawrenceville.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
WRAL

Man struck by lightning in Rocky Mount

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. His wife told WRAL News he was working on their AC unit behind their home when he was struck by lightning. Reporter: Keenan Willard.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia seeks public input for zoning and subdivision ordinance updates

The City of Emporia is at the beginning stages of updating the zoning and subdivision Ordinances and would like to hear from residents about how to improve them. This is your opportunity to share your input and ideas on the future growth and development in your community. Zoning and Subdivision...
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia State Police investigate single vehicle fatal crash in Sussex County

On Thursday evening state police were called to investigate a single vehicle crash on Route 35 (Jerusalem Plank Road), south of Route 626 (Neblett Mill Road). Preliminary investigations reveal that at approximately 10:28 p.m., the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord, Franklin, Virginia resident Jonathan L. Myrick, 37, was traveling southbound on Route 35 at a high rate of speed. Myrick lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to run off the road and overturned several times, landing in a ditch. Myrick died upon impact.
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
cbs17

Duo busted with fentanyl near Roanoke Rapids Lake, deputies say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested Thursday afternoon after they were found with fentanyl near a lake in Halifax County, deputies said. The incident took place around 2:30 p.m. when a deputy was patrolling the area of Robertson Boat Landing Road which is a dead-end road just south of Roanoke Rapids Lake, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy