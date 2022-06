MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The dip in humidity over the weekend felt great didn’t it? It allowed many to see lows in the 60s, but unfornately it was short lived and confined to just early Monday morning. The amount of muggy air in our atmosphere will start to slowly climb over the next few days; pair that with temperatures that will be in record territory nearly every afternoon and we have a very, very hot week ahead.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO