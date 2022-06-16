Patrick Mahomes optimistic Orlando Brown will agree to new KC Chiefs deal. Here’s why

Patrick Mahomes said Thursday he was “very confident” that a long-term deal would get done between the Kansas City Chiefs and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

The reason? Mahomes was actually with Brown in Kansas City on Wednesday.

“I hang out with him a lot. He loves football. He loves the Kansas City Chiefs. He loves being here in this organization,” Mahomes said. “And so now, it’s just kind of the stuff that’s always tough — that’s the business side of this.”

Let’s reset: The Chiefs previously placed the 26-year-old Brown on the franchise tag while hoping to negotiate a longer-term pact. The deadline for agreeing to a new contract is July 15, though Brown only announced he had hired an agent — Michael Portner — on June 2.

The NFL often is dictated by deadlines, meaning there’s still four weeks for Brown and Chiefs GM Brett Veach to come to an arrangement — a reality Chiefs coach Andy Reid spoke about Thursday.

“I’m not doing a whole lot of conversing with (Brown), but Brett and his crew are. And so as long as they’re talking ... these things don’t ever happen overnight. That’s not how it works,” Reid said. “But they’ll work through it. And I know both sides will handle it the right way and come to a spot there that’s good for both Orlando and the team.”

Mahomes said Wednesday’s outing with Brown was personal instead of professional; Brown Jr.’s son, Orlando Brown III , is about the same age as Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling .

“Just kind of hung out with them a little bit then,” Mahomes said. “And it wasn’t about football. It was just getting the families together and seeing them.”

KC invested heavily to get Brown before last season, trading a first-round pick (along with other selections) to the Baltimore Ravens to make him the new starting left tackle. As a result, Brown started 19 games last year and earned a Pro Bowl selection while allowing six sacks and 45 QB pressures, according to Pro Football Focus .

The Chiefs recently went through a similar contract negotiation with defensive tackle Chris Jones; they gave him the franchise tag in 2020 before agreeing to a four-year extension with him on the day before the deadline.

Veach referenced the Jones deal in late April when asked about Brown, saying these discussions often get sorted out late in the process .

Mahomes, meanwhile, remains encouraged that Brown and the Chiefs come to terms ahead of the season.

“All of us want to provide for our families in the long term, the next generations. So I know he’s trying to get that all handled,” Mahomes said. “But as far as loving the Chiefs and loving football, there’s not another person in this building that loves it as much as he does.”