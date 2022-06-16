ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

When does Premier League 2022/23 season start? Fixtures release date, earlier start and World Cup break explained

By James Orr
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

THE PREMIER LEAGUE 2021/22 season ended in stunning scenes with Man City pipping Liverpool to the title.

And this means that, after a brief and well-earned break, we'll do it all AGAIN for the 2022/23 season which has a slightly different look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H1kdy_0gD0fbRb00
Man City won the Premier League on the final day of the season Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ctnao_0gD0fbRb00
The Qatar World Cup is the reason for earlier Prem start

The Premier League starts next season on the weekend of August 6, 2022.

It will then be played up to November 12-13, before players join up with their international squads from November 14.

The Premier League have since scrapped the usual Boxing Day fixtures following the World Cup final, which takes place 8 days before on Sunday 18 December.

The final round of fixtures will be on May 28, 2023, when all games will be played simultaneously, as is tradition.

When does the Premier League 2022/23 start?

The Premier League 2022/23 season will have an EARLIER start date.

The campaign gets underway on August 6.

This is to accommodate the unprecedented winter World Cup in Qatar.

When are the 2022/23 Premier League fixtures being released?

The Premier League 2022/23 fixtures will be revealed on TODAY, Thursday June 16.

They are released at 9am in the morning for all 20 teams, with TV changes made at a later date.

Premier League 2022/23 dates

The Middle East tournament has caused a switch-up of the schedule, and Prem chiefs have CONFIRMED the full dates.

August 6, 2022: Premier League starts

November 12-13: Premier League goes on break

November 21: World Cup starts

December 18: World Cup final

December 26: Premier League resumes

May 28, 2023: Premier League finishes

When will the Qatar World Cup take place?

The World Cup in Qatar is taking place in the winter time to avoid the extreme temperature of the Middle East in the summer.

It will start on November 21 with the group stage and the final will take place on December 18.

