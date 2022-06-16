ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Wiggins

Injury Report: Warriors vs Celtics Game 6

By Farbod Esnaashari
 4 days ago

Potentially the final game of the season.

The Golden State Warriors have the chance to be immortalized in a critical Game 6 against the Boston Celtics tonight. The injury report continues to be more of the same, with multiple players being questionable.

The Warriors have the same crew of players on the report: Andre Igudoala is questionable with right knee inflammation, Otto Porter Jr is questionable with left foot soreness, and James Wiseman is out with right knee injury management.

The Boston Celtics also have the same exact injury report as their previous games: Robert Williams III is listed as questionable with left knee soreness.

At this point in the series, everything comes down simply to execution. Both teams have made their runs numerous times throughout the finals, with each having its own specifics to focus on. The Warriors in particular need to focus on crashing the boards and scoring off of turnovers. Somehow, they managed to defeat the Boston Celtics in Game 5 despite being outrebounded, because of how many times the Celtics turned the ball over.

For the Celtics, the two biggest things are figuring out ways to score at the rim, and limiting turnovers. Boston is essentially losing games because they consistently turn over the ball too much, or go scoreless for too long at critical times.

When this night ends, either the Golden State Warriors will be immortalized, or a dramatic Game 7 will be played on Sunday.

