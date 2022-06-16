South Carolina baseball adds Jacob Compton, Memphis Tigers' home run, RBI leader

South Carolina baseball 's scouring of the transfer portal to find suitable offensive threats rolls on.

Gamecocks coach Mark Kingston and his staff landed Memphis junior transfer Jacob Compton Wednesday night, the second player of the day to join the program. Clemson catcher Jonathan French announced his transfer to the USC earlier Wednesday.

Known for his offensive background, Kingston's South Carolina lineup struggled, finishing last in the SEC in several categories. Those shortcomings led to the first losing season (27-28) in 26 years for the program and missing the NCAA Tournament.

The addition of Compton, who can play outfield or first base, brings some much-needed juice to South Carolina's lineup.

During his lone season at Memphis, Compton batted .291 with team-high 56 RBIs to earn All-AAC honors as a sophomore. The Olive Branch, Mississippi, native reached base in 25 straight games for the Tigers, while collecting 20 multi-hit games while leading the offense with 11 home runs and 18 doubles, also an AAC high.

Compton is the second transfer with experience playing outfield to join the Gamecocks this offseason, joining Clemson's Dylan Brewer.

In all, Kingston and his staff have added four total transfers while nine have decided to leave the team, headlined by starting catcher Colin Burgess .

