Laura Prepon Teases Nostalgic ‘That 90s Show’ Appearance — and Why She Cried on Set the 1st Day

 4 days ago

Hello, Point Place! Nearly 16 years after Laura Prepon wrapped That 70s Show , she has been eagerly anticipating her return as Donna Pinciotti on the forthcoming That 90s Show .

“It's so fun. It's all the same sets,” the PrepOn Kitchen founde r, 42, exclusively teased to Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 15, of the new series while discussing her partnership with Vitalite . “When I first went there, I cried. I'm just like, ' The nostalgia is so strong and it was such an incredible time in my life.' I can't wait for people to see it. I think they're really, really gonna get a kick out of it.”

Prepon rose to fame playing Donna — opposite Topher Grace ’s Eric Forman — on the FOX series upon its 1999 premiere. Helmed by Mark Brazill , Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner , That ’70s Show followed a group of teenagers coming of age in the Wisconsin suburbs during the 1970s. Ashton Kutcher , Mila Kunis , Wilmer Valderrama , Danny Masterson , Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith also starred.

Netflix announced in October 2021 that they had picked up a revival series starring Rupp, 71, and Smith, 78, who’d reprise their roles as Eric’s parents: Kitty and Red Forman. The new series will see the Formans babysitting Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia ( Callie Haverda ), while she is visiting for the summer. It was confirmed earlier this year that Prepon and her TV love interest, 43, would both return for the new series. The Bad Moms star, 38, Kutcher, 44, and Valderrama, 42, are also set to recur though further details have yet to be revealed.

The Orange Is The New Black alum, for her part, revealed to Us that “oddly” it has not been “weird” t o step back into Donna’s shoes .

Laura Prepon at 'The Survivor' film premiere in New York on April 11, 2022. AFF-USA/Shutterstock

“It just was like the nostalgia of it,” Prepon — who married actor Ben Foster in 2018 — explained on Wednesday, noting she has remained close to her former costars after they spent much of their “formative years” together. “You don't realize like, it's still, like, if I hear Todd Rundgren ’s [song] ‘Hello, It's Me,’ I burst into tears ‘cause that's the pilot song , you know, that was like the Eric and Donna [theme song and] it was a really pinnacle song for that relationship, but yeah, it's great [to return].”

In addition to reprising her beloved TV role for the upcoming Netflix revival , Prepon has teamed up with Vitalite to incorporate plant-based foods into family-friendly meals .

“I consider myself more of a flexitarian lifestyle especially when it gets toward like the hotter months. I definitely tend to go more plant-based for my family and partnering with a company like Vitalite is great, [because] I use it at home and my kids eat it and love it,” the actress — who shares a son and a daughter with the 41-year-old Hell Or High Water star — said. “It's just like a really great fit. So, it's exciting.”

She added: “[Health and cooking] something that I focus on a lot. I mean, my first cookbook came out in 2016 and that was all about batch-cooking healthy meals and then reimagining it for three days after that. … I mean a lot of my videos that I post [are] usually about cooking quick and healthy meals for your family, with an emphasis on preparation, because as a career mom it is harder to get healthy meals on the table — but it's all about having the right ingredients. So this partnership really helps make that a lot easier, especially with picky kiddo eaters.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

DoYouRemember?

Strange Facts About The Death Of Andy Griffith

When Andy Griffith passed away suddenly in 2012, the world mourned the loss of a man who symbolized life in a simpler time. As Sheriff Andy Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show and then later as lawyer Ben Matlock, Griffith played characters who embodied goodness and dispensed down-home folksy wisdom. This often made more sense than the chaos that surrounds each one of us when we turn on the evening news or watch the latest reality TV show that the networks churn out more and more frequently.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Did Barrett Foa Leave the Show?

Across 13 seasons of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” we’ve watched plenty of major and minor characters come and go. However, Barrett Foa, who for a long time played “NCIS: Los Angeles'” tech operator Eric Beale, was one of the show’s original cast members. So his departure last year, following the series’ launch in 2009, was definitely a bit of a shock for fans. That said, we’re now wondering, why exactly did Barrett Foa leave “NCIS: Los Angeles” in the first place?
LOS ANGELES, CA
