On Friday, June 3, 2022 at 8 pm friends and family filled up the bleachers at Veteran’s Stadium to celebrate the graduation of the Pacheco High School Class of 2022. Judging by the crowd it would be almost hard to believe that not long ago, graduation ceremonies like this weren’t permissible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents, siblings, relatives, and friends proudly cheered from the sidelines as their graduating students marched through the Panther Tunnel, and out to the stage.

LOS BANOS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO