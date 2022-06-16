3 in 5 Phoenix residents say city streets unsafe

More than 60% of Phoenix residents believe the city’s streets are unsafe, according to a new city survey.

The data bares that out, as city staff reported Wednesday that traffic deaths are on pace to rise again this year.

The survey also looked for public input on how to better road safety as part of the first round of public outreach as the city plans a broad Road Safety Action Plan. Staff plans to present the completed plan to city council in October.

In the meantime staff will complete some crash analysis tools to better glean data from traffic collisions and will conduct a second round of public feedback this fall.

“The input we received in this first round of community engagement was extremely important and informative and we have similar expectations for our next round of community engagement,” Streets and Transportation Director Kini Knudson told the Phoenix Transportation, Infrastructure and Planning Subcommittee on Wednesday.

‘Vision Zero’

In the process of creating its road safety action plan, Phoenix City Council voted in February to join the Vision Zero initiative, which commits to eventually reducing the number of traffic deaths in the city to zero.

Among the few black-and-white requirements to be declared a Vision Zero city by the initiative is a stipulation that Phoenix must announce a timeline to reach zero traffic deaths and publish an action plan of how it will reach that goal. The initiative also requires the city establish a Vision Zero Task Force.

Aside from the goal of safer streets, signing onto the initiative will make Phoenix eligible for additional federal traffic safety dollars in infrastructure bill recently passed by Congress, which are specifically reserved for Vision Zero cities.

Traffic deaths still on the rise

Phoenix has a way to go before it reaches zero traffic deaths, and it’s trending in the wrong direction. Knudson reported after a 25% increase in traffic deaths from 185 in 2020 to 231 in 2021, Phoenix has recorded 112 traffic deaths in the first five months of this year. That pace would result in 269 total traffic deaths in 2022, up another 16% from 2021’s total.

Subcommittee members are supportive of staff’s road safety plan in the works but would like to see its intended impacts as soon as possible.

“It sounds like you’re off to a great start… the sooner the better to try to get some of this implemented,” said Councilwoman and Subcommittee Chair Debra Stark.

While staff works on the long-term, overarching plan, it also targeted some projects it is addressing now.

Survey results

The city’s survey attracted 2,606 respondents. More than 1,500 visited the city’s road safety website — phoenix.gov/streets/roadsafety — during the first round of public outreach this spring and 116 people attended a virtual public meeting.

Top priorities of survey respondents, in order, were to prevent fatal crashes, enforce driver behavior, design streets for everyone, reduce vehicle congestion, promote active transportation and prioritize transit on select streets. The two most common types of comments credited driver behavior and missing or inadequate infrastructure as the reason for unsafe traffic.

Mark Carlisle can be reached at mcarlisle@iniusa.org or found on Twitter @mwcarlisle.