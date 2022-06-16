ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Teen Mom’ star Cory Wharton’s baby goes home after open-heart surgery

By Sophia Melissa Caraballo Piñeiro
 4 days ago

She’s home!

“Teen Mom OG” star Cory Wharton revealed his and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge’s newborn daughter, Maya, is home after she had open-heart surgery on Tuesday .

“We have had some dark days, but today isn’t one of them,” the father of three, 31, captioned a family photo on his Instagram Wednesday. “MAYA got discharged from the hospital and we finally made it home 🏠 ❤️.”

Selfridge, 28, was all smiles in the pic as she flashed a peace sign to the camera and held their newborn in a car seat. Wharton, meanwhile, carried their eldest daughter, Mila, 2, in his arms.

The “Challenge” alum’s 5-year-old daughter, Ryder, whom he shares with ex Cheyenne Floyd, did not appear in the snap.

Wharton added, “Thank you everybody for all your uplifting words and prayers over the past days.”

The MTV couple revealed last week that their daughter was born with a congenital heart defect called tricuspid atresia and needed open-heart surgery.

Wharton told his followers that the disorder “happens when the hearts [sic] tricuspid valve does not develop,” which is an issue because “this valve plays a part in the heart’s essential function.”

The newborn and her parents spent nearly two weeks in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit after her surgery, which prompted Wharton to thank the those who helped the family get through the difficult recovery process.

“Real quick I want to say thank you to all the nurses who looked after Maya & everybody made us feel as comfortable as we could in this situation 🙏🏽,” he captioned a video reflecting on their NICU journey . “& A big thank you to the CHD community and everyone for your positive messages✊🏽 I read all the stories and it just makes me feel a lot better so thank you.”

Wharton and Selfridge announced they were getting ready to welcome their daughter into the world on June 1.
corywharton_ig/Instagram

While Maya’s first heart surgery was successful, she will need to have another in 2 to 6 months, as well as a third operation when she is 3 or 4 years old.

Heart Surgery, Teen Mom
