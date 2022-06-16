Wonho's Duality Goes Deeper Than You Think

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly never met a matching moment they didn't like and their latest look has us seeing red. The couple hit the red carpet for the Taurus premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 9 wearing complementary looks, per usual. Megan opted for a strapless crimson red latex gown with super shiny and sleek hair. MGK gave a subtle nod to his fiancée's dress with a dangling syringe earring filled with fake (we hope) blood, which he paired with a simple white suit, a few necklaces, and his current rose pink hair color. The faux blood perfectly matched the scarlet of Megan's gown — something we're pretty sure was intentional, given how often these two like to match.
