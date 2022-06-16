Wonho's Duality Goes Deeper Than You Think

Another day, another TikTok beauty hack to add to your arsenal of tips — especially if you often deal with creasing under-eye concealer. Beauty blogger Sarah Galyean shared her routine for perfect under-eyes with no creasing and it even got the stamp of approval from beauty icon Mikayla Nogueira. When a commenter noted that Sarah's under-eyes were "flawless," she took to TikTok to share her secrets. "There's not a lot that I have figured out in this life, but the one thing that I have a grip on is how to conceal my under-eyes," she says in the video.

