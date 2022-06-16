Machine Gun Kelly Unveils 'Life In Pink' Documentary: Watch The Trailer

Photo: Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly has gone through a lot in the past two years. He released his first pop punk album, which also happened to be his first No. 1 album ; he got engaged ; he reconnected with his mom , and all these life-changing moments were apparently caught on film. On Thursday (June 16), MGK revealed he was putting out a documentary about his life called Life in Pink and shared its first trailer.

The two-minute-long clip shows the rapper/rocker's vulnerable side as he navigates his polarizing persona. "My life wasn’t always like this. I just don’t think anyone saw me comin’," he says in the trailer. "The media chose to write me off. But I never gave up."

The video also features collaborator Travis Barker , who equated working with MGK to working with his own band blink-182 , and MGK's daughter Casie, who stood up for her father. “People say that stuff about my dad, but you only see one side,” she says in the clip.

"90 percent of my fans listen to me because of the pain they relate to in my lyrics," MGK says at the end of the trailer. "This has to be life changing. That’s what’s so cool about music. So many personalities and so much that we don’t have in common, but when that one song comes on that we all love, it all goes away and we’re all one."

A release date for Machine Gun Kelly: Life in Pink has yet to be revealed but it should be coming to Hulu "very soon." Watch the trailer below.