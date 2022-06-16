ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

‘The View’s Sunny Hostin Doesn’t Hold Back on Ginni Thomas Jan 6th Emails: “The Supreme Court Is Compromised”

By Akanke Jackson
 4 days ago
The View’s Sunny Hostinand January 6th Committee — believe Justice Clarence Thomas’s wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, needs to testify at the next hearing. And though Thomas will potentially be called in front of the committee, news that broke during the airing of today’s episode of The View, Hostin was particularly incensed about the “heated arguments” in the Supreme Court mentioned in lawyer John Eastman’s emails.

“I just think that Ginni Thomas is problematic,” Hostin noted on today’s episode. “The issue here is John Eastman was not only Trump’s lawyer; he was Justice Thomas’ former law clerk. There’s a friendship there. And then he is also exchanging emails with Ginni Thomas, and then the Trump group — the Trump aides and as their lawyer saying ‘listen, I have inside information that there are four Supreme Court justices that may hear our claim of election fraud, and there is a heated argument within the Supreme Court about those claims.’ Where does he get that information from?”

On June 9, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter ordered John Eastman to turn over 170 documents regarding the January 6th riot. After retrieving the first set of documents, the judge asked for 159 more. And according to the Washington Post, those documents included emails that identify Ginni Thomas as the recipient who was, in fact, in contact with Eastman throughout that period.

While trying to make sense of all this mess, Hostin said that Ginni could have been “pillow talking” with her husband, and may have passed the information along to Eastman.

“Does he get it from Ginni Thomas, who has pillow talks with her husband?” Hostin asked. “Or does he get it directly from Justice Thomas? Now I’m not making accusations. But, the bottom line is we already know that the Supreme Court is comprised, right? Because of the leak, and that tells me that when there’s smoke, there is fire, and Ginni Thomas must come before a committee and testify on what she knows.”

Well, you’re in luck, Sunny, because according to Axios, the House Committee will send Ginni an invite “soon.”

Chiming in on Hostin’s questions, Whoopi Goldberg added, “Well, I wanna know because they made such a big deal. ‘Oh, it might be the clerks. The clerks are probably the one.’ They were going to go through their phones — and different stuff. And then it’s kind of like — nobody said anything else. What happened with that investigation? Who was it?”

“But, I heard somebody on CNN say that this is like opening another aperture in the investigation,” Joy Behar replied. “You know, maybe Liz Cheney doesn’t want to go there right now — and concentrate on January 6.”

It looks like all of our questions won’t get answered until Ginni Thomas testifies before the committee… And maybe not even then.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

Comments / 55

Elayne Williams Brown
3d ago

I haven't trusted Clarence Thomas since the Anita Hill situation and since he voted against Affirmative Action although it helped him.

Reply(2)
18
ARTX3505
3d ago

So should biden resign because of his sons criminal activity, should pelosi resign because her husband was driving drunk?

Reply(2)
19
james
4d ago

As I have asked many times what has he done illegal? Answer nothing. A person no matter who is no responsible for their spouses actions.

Reply(7)
12
