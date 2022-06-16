ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

First Alert Forecast

KCRG.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe judge did not immediately rule on that request. One new law would increase the number of...

www.kcrg.com

KCRG.com

Monday marks one-year since Linn County deputy shot in Coggon

Iowa urologists explains why kidney stones are more common in summer months. Dr. Ryan Steinberg, a urologist from University of Iowa Health Care, here to talk about why kidney stones are more common in summer months. Hiawatha-based World Class Industries hiring assemblers, supply chain team members. Updated: 5 hours ago.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

A hot few days ahead, some storms possible tomorrow afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a hot couple of days ahead of us with plenty of sunshine as well. Look for highs into the 90s this afternoon with a breezy southwest wind. Lows tonight will probably stay up in the 70s over much of the area which will give us a head start into another hot one tomorrow. Highs tomorrow afternoon look to reach well into the 90s. A weak front arrives from the northwest later in the afternoon and may generate some isolated storms, especially given how hot and humid it will be. This front will bring slightly cooler temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday. Another system remains possible around Friday or Saturday and we’ll have to watch the potential for strong to severe weather during that time as well. Have a great week!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

MidAmerican to conduct controlled natural gas flare Tuesday in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - MidAmerican Energy says it will conduct a controlled natural gas flare Tuesday morning. In a press release, MidAmerican said crews will deactivate and purge a 16-inch wide gas main near East 11th Street and Sycamore Street at about mid-morning, after 9:30 a.m. The company said the...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids firefighters rescue kitten trapped in a pipe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Cedar Rapids rescued a kitten that had been caught in an eight-inch pipe on Saturday night. The fire department posted photos of the rescue efforts on its Facebook page on Monday. “Some days you run into a burning building, some days you save...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Juneteenth In Our Neighborhood held in Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Johnson County held its annual Juneteenth In Our Neighborhood event at Mercer Park in Iowa City. The event featured a variety of vendors including Green State Credit Union and the Iowa City Police Department. Food, games, a bounce house and live music were also available at the event. Some vendors such as the Multicultural Development Center of Iowa used the event as a way to get children interested in S.T.E.M. Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague also spoke at the event.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Opera holds 2nd Juneteenth Community Concert

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Opera held its 2nd Juneteenth Community Concert at Newbo in Cedar Rapids. The event featured a large number of songs, many by Black composers such as Margaret Bonds, Florence B. Price, and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor among others . The event was free to members of the public.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

US observes Juneteenth as federal holiday

HIAWATHA, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids residence damaged following structure fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:26 p.m. Sunday afternoon the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to 1802 Hoover Trail Ct SW where a single story residence had caught fire. When the fire department arrived, fire and smoke was seen in the house’s garage and front porch. Crews fought to put out the flames, but southerly winds helped the fire grow. Firefighters were able put out the fire and went inside the building to search for occupants and battle any remaining flames. Inside, they found more fire, which the worked to put out. Crews also rescued two unharmed animals, returning them to the homeowners. A home next to the residence that caught fire was also damaged.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Heat and humidity return Monday and Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Our sunny and hot holiday weekend will turn into a sunny and hot workweek. Tonight will be quiet with lows in the 60s and a clear sky, and we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine on Monday. The sun and winds from the southwest will help temperatures climb into the 90s across Eastern Iowa. Make sure to drink lots of water and take plenty of breaks while outside.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds signs casino moratorium bill; Cedar Rapids Mayor disappointed

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being able to be licensed by the state until 2024. The vote is a potential blow to Linn County leaders who have been looking to build a new casino in Cedar Rapids for some time. Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state commission rejected proposals for a casino in Linn County in 2014 and 2017.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Summer camps in Eastern Iowa work around staff shortages

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Before the pandemic, Camp Courageous in Monticello served approximately 100 campers during a week session in the summer, according to Executive Director Charlie Becker. “We would have upwards of 100 staff. That’s probably been cut in at least half.”. “It seems like counselors and...
MONTICELLO, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City holds annual Pride Parade and Festival

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City held its annual Pride Parade and and Pride Festival on Saturday June 18th throughout downtown Iowa City. The parade started at College Green Park before traveling through the heart of downtown going past a stage that had been set up at the intersection of South Linn street and East Linn Street. On this stage live music was performed by local musicians including Marion native Alisabeth Von Pressley. Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague also gave a speech on the Iowa City Pride Festival and its history.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Storms re-develop later today, some may be strong to severe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of storms remain possible early this morning over primarily the northwest half of the area. Farther south, it’s been dry so far, but this will likely change later today as the front moves in. Given ample heat and humidity, any storm that re-develops will have the capability of strong wind and large hail. Torrential rainfall could also occur. Once this front passes by later this evening, quiet weather is generally expected tomorrow through Monday. Look for building heat once again by Father’s Day into early next week.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

