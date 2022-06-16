ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ending of ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6 Explained

By Benjamin H. Smith
 4 days ago
Since premiering on BBC Two in 2013, Peaky Blinders has built a dedicated following with the fictional chronicles of real-life street gang the Peaky Blinders and the Shelby family, who steer their fortunes from the slums of Birmingham, England to the highest reaches of British society. Set in the aftermath of World War I and leading up the events of World War II, it’s a period drama, featuring exquisite costumes and sets, juxtaposed with hip soundtrack selections featuring everyone from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (who perform series theme song “Red Right Hand“) to Brummie metal gods Black Sabbath. The show came to Netflix in 2014, which this month posted its sixth and final season after it aired overseas.

Curious as to how things turned out? Here is the ending of Peaky Blinders, explained.

Who Are The Peaky F**kin’ Blinders?

The show is centered around the working class Shelby family, Gypsies of both Romani and Irish extraction. They are led by World War I veterans Thomas and Arthur Shelby, played respectively by actors Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson, and their aunt, Polly Gray, played by Helen McCrory until her death last year from breast cancer. Over six seasons, the Peaky Blinders have beaten off rival gangsters and make money from various activities, both above board and criminal.

At the end of Season 4, protagonist Tommy Shelby became a Member of Parliament, bringing him into contact and conflict with aristocrats and politicians. He has also collaborated with the British government, performing clandestine operations and extralegal affairs.

Season 5 took place in 1929 and introduced Sir Oswald Mosley, a historical figure and leader of the British Union of Fascists, who Tommy cozied up to in the hopes of ultimately undermining him. Tommy tried to have him assassinated, but former-footballer turned Peaky Blinder Billy Grade tipped off an unknown party and the plot was foiled at the last minute in last season’s finale.

What Happened So Far In Peaky Blinders Season 6?

At the beginning of Season 6, we learn I.R.A. commander Laura McKee stopped the Mosley assassination and had Aunt Polly killed. Polly’s son, Michael Gray, blames Tommy and swears revenge. Flash forward to 1933, and Tommy is now selling opium in partnership with the I.R.A. and negotiates a $5 million deal with Michael, who now works for his wife Gina’s uncle, Jack Nelson.

Nelson is a politically connected Irish-American gangster from South Boston. Among his enemies is Jewish London gangster Alfie Solomons, whose own uncle Nelson had killed. Nelson is a fascist sympathizer and Tommy agrees to introduce him to Mosley, his fiance, Lady Diana Milton, and McKee, who agrees to promote fascist causes in Ireland. Tommy later sleeps with Milton, who then tells his wife, Lizzie.

Tommy’s young daughter Ruby gets sick with tuberculosis. While seeking a Gypsy cure, he learns he has a son he never knew about named Duke. Ruby dies and Tommy is later informed by his physician, Dr. Holford, that he has an inoperable tumor which may be the result of his exposure to Ruby. He recommends another doctor for a second opinion but says that Tommy only has a year to 18 months before he becomes completely incapacitated from the disease.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Ending Explained (Season 6 Episode 6)

The Peaky Blinders series finale begins with Lizzie leaving Tommy due to his affair with Milton and taking his son from his first marriage with her. Tommy later has the mansion they lived in blown up to make way for working class housing. Later in the episode, Duke is dispatched to kill Billy Grade and Arthur battles the I.R.A., ultimately killing McKee and avenging Polly’s death.

Tommy, meanwhile, travels to French Newfoundland to complete the opium deal with Michael and several of Nelson’s thugs. A bomb is planted in Tommy’s car but it is switched and blows up Nelson’s gang instead. Tommy shoots Michael in the eye and then meets with Solomons, who is taking over the Boston opium trade from Nelson.

After ambiguously bidding farewell to his family, Tommy goes off in a Gypsy caravan. We see him a month later about to commit suicide when he is visited by Ruby’s ghost. He asks if he’s already dead and she tells him, “You’re not dead. You’re not even sick.” She says, “You let the fire go out. Light the fire again and get warm and you will see that you must live.”

Tommy walks over to his campfire and picks up a piece of newspaper he was using to burn kindling. In it he sees a photograph announcing the Mosleys’ nuptials in Berlin. In the wedding party he sees both Dr. Holford and the second doctor he saw for a second opinion.

After traveling to Holford’s home and confronting him, Tommy learns he was given a false diagnosis. Before killing Holford, a bell rings out and Tommy looks at his watch, noting it’s 11 a.m. “The 11th hour. Armistice. Peace at last,” Tommy says, recalling the end of World War I, and spares Holford’s life.

Tommy returns to his caravan only to find Holford’s man has set it on fire. Given a new sense of purpose, he gets on his horse and rides away. It is assumed Shelby’s continued efforts to stop the Mosleys’ will be the premise for a planned Peaky Blinders movie, which is supposed to begin production in 2023.

Benjamin H. Smith is a New York based writer, producer and musician. Follow him on Twitter:@BHSmithNYC.

Community Policy