New affordable housing units have just been opened to qualified renters in Portsmouth. The 64 one- and two-bedroom apartments are especially aimed at people who work downtown. They are located near the city’s central fire station, and next to the Portsmouth Housing Authority Margeson apartment building. The Housing Authority is also managing this new downtown facility which is named Ruth’s Place honoring Ruth Lewis Griffin. She is a former state senator, executive counselor and member of the Board of Directors at the PHA. Podcast producer Roger Wood speaks with Craig Welch, Executive Director of the Housing Authority.

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 9 DAYS AGO