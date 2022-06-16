ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres' Adrian Morejon: Returns from COVID-19 IL

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The Padres reinstated Morejon from the COVID-19-related injured list Thursday. Morejon's activation leaves...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Mariners' Justin Upton: Serving as DH in matinee

Upton (head) is serving as the designated hitter and batting sixth in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels. Upton was hit in the head by a pitch during Friday's win over the Angels but is feeling better Saturday and will be in the lineup for the first half of the twin bill. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout prior to exiting Friday's matchup.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Twins' Gilberto Celestino: On bench for second straight

Celestino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks. Celestino is on the bench for a second straight contest, which was preceded by a stretch of six consecutive starts. Though Celestino should still see regular starts against left-handed pitching, he'll likely find himself out of the mix for playing time against right-handed pitching moving forward with Alex Kirilloff getting called up from Triple-A St. Paul.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Call-up official

The Pirates recalled Cruz from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. Infielder Liover Peguero was sent to Double-A Altoona to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Cruz, who is with the big club for the first time in 2022 after getting the chance to make his MLB debut last September. The Pirates delayed calling up Cruz more than two months into the season for dubious reasons, but he'll likely be immediately installed as the team's everyday shortstop. Over his 55 games with Indianapolis this season, Cruz slashed .232/.336/.422 with nine home runs and 11 stolen bases across 247 plate appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Roenis Elias: Removed from 40-man roster

The Mariners designated Elias for assignment Monday. Elias and fellow bullpen arm Sergio Romo both lost their spots on the 40-man roster with Seattle needing to reduce its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline while also needing to clear a spot for reliever Ken Giles (finger) to come off the 60-day injured list. Following his promotion from Triple-A Tacoma on May 27, Elias made six appearances out of the bullpen and gave up two earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in 6.2 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Optioned to Norfolk

Baumann was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The move comes as teams around the league are required to drop the number of pitchers on their active rosters to 13. Baumann's latest MLB stint lasted four days. He threw a scoreless innings of relief Sunday against the Rays in his lone appearance, dropping his ERA on the season to 4.50.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Alan Trejo: Returns to Albuquerque

The Rockies optioned Trejo to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Trejo was called up from Triple-A on Friday, one day after fellow utility man Garrett Hampson (illness) was moved to the COVID-19-related injured list. With the Rockies activating Hampson ahead of Sunday's series finale with the Padres after he cleared all protocols, Trejo's brief run with the big club will come to an end.
DENVER, CO
Mike Clevinger
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Coughs up five runs

Severino yielded five runs on three hits and four walks over five innings in Sunday's loss to Toronto. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision. Severino was tagged early by Vladimir Guerrero's two-run shot in the first inning. He settled in to throw a few scoreless frames before George Springer hit a solo homer in the fifth. Severino was then charged with two more runs in the sixth while Miguel Castro was on the mound. It was the first time this season Severino issued more than two walks or allowed more than four runs in a start. The 28-year-old will carry a 3.27 ERA into his projected home start against Houston next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Quality start in rehab outing

Greinke (elbow) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts in seven innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Greinke threw 51 of his 70 pitches for strikes, building up from the 49 pitches he threw in his first rehab outing. He wasn't as dominant this time around, but there's still not much more for the veteran right-hander to prove. He'll likely be checked out by the Royals' training staff in the coming days, but if he gets the all-clear, he should be an option to rejoin the major-league rotation during next weekend's series versus the Athletics.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Chris Vallimont: Bumped up to Triple-A

Vallimont was promoted from Double-A Bowie to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Vallimont struggled with Double-A Wichita while a member of the Twins' organization to begin the year. He was designated for assignment in May and claimed off waivers by the Orioles. In three starts with Bowie, he allowed just one earned run with an 18:4 K:BB across 13 innings. He'll look to continue his success at Norfolk, which will mark his first taste of Triple-A ball.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Dealing with bruised rib

Betts was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Cleveland due to a right rib contusion, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. It's unclear when Betts suffered the injury, though it could potentially be related to his 2-for-30 slump over his last seven games. As long as his injury remains nothing worse than a bruise, it's likely he won't need a trip to the injured list, though it's still possible he sits for at least a couple more games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Hits bench Sunday

Heineman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. Heineman started in each of the Pirates' last three games, going 0-for-9 with a walk and a run scored. Michael Perez will spell Heineman behind the dish in the series finale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Goes deep in win

Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Twins. Smith started at first base Sunday, allowing Christian Walker to rest his legs as the designated hitter. In the fifth inning, Smith swatted the third of Arizona's four homers in the contest. Over his last 22 games, he's gone a meager 10-for-77 (.130) while losing out on an everyday job with the emergence of Alek Thomas in center field. Smith is slashing just .194/.274/.358 with nine long balls, 28 RBI, 19 runs scored, a stolen base and six doubles through 61 contests. With Daulton Varsho picking up time in right field and prospect Buddy Kennedy challenging for playing time as the designated hitter, Smith's role could further shrink if he can't get his bat going.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Liover Peguero: Heads back to Double-A

Peguero was optioned to Double-A Altoona on Monday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Peguero somewhat surprisingly beat fellow shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz to the majors last week, but that appeared to be more a matter of geographical proximity than anything else, as he was able to make the short drive from Altoona to Pittsburgh on minimal notice after Tucupita Marcano hit the COVID-19 injured list Friday. Peguero held his own in his lone appearance, going 1-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts, but the team will now turn to Cruz as the presumed long-term solution at shortstop.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Voth: Pressed into start Sunday

Voth will start Sunday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The right-hander has made three appearances out of the bullpen since being claimed off waivers by Baltimore on June 7, but he'll start Sunday's contest after Jordan Lyles (undisclosed) was a late scratch. Voth hasn't thrown more than two innings or 38 pitches in an appearance this season, so he's unlikely to pitch deep enough to have a chance at qualifying for a win versus Tampa Bay.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Not in Saturday's lineup

Mullins isn't starting Saturday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mullins recorded hits in each of the last four games and went 6-for-19 with a double, three runs, an RBI and three stolen bases during that time. However, he'll get a breather while Ryan McKenna starts in center field and bats sixth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: Two-run homer in win

Nola went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Rockies. Nola sent Luke Voit home on a two-run shot in the eighth inning, but the Padres were two far behind and ended up with the loss. The home run was Nola's second of the year and his first since April 11. Perhaps things are turning around for the catcher as he is on a five-game hitting streak and has raised his batting average from .219 to .229 during that span.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's James Norwood: Moved off 40-man roster

The Red Sox designated Norwood for assignment Monday. Just two days after the Red Sox acquired him from the Phillies, Norwood will move off Boston's 40-man roster without having made an appearance for the big club. The Red Sox called up second baseman Jeter Downs from Triple-A Worcester to replace Norwood on the 26-man active roster.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rays' Harold Ramirez: Out of Sunday's lineup

Ramirez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Ramirez went 5-for-17 with three RBI while starting the past five games, but he'll head to the bench for Sunday's series finale in Baltimore. Brett Phillips will start in right field while Randy Arozarena serves as the designated hitter.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

