Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Ramps up activity

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Lewis (concussion) has ramped up baseball activities in recent days but remains without a...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Padres Announce X-Ray Results For Manny Machado

San Diego Padres fans held their breath when Manny Machado suffered a gruesome-looking ankle injury Sunday. During the first inning, the star third baseman fell and grabbed his leg after awkwardly landing on the first-base bag. He left the game after getting helped off the field. According to the team,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Angels pitcher blames MLB for scary Justin Upton HBP

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Michael Lorenzen blamed Major League Baseball for a scary moment in Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Mariners outfielder Justin Upton was hit in the head by a Lorenzen fastball in the fifth inning of Friday’s game. Upton left the contest, though he was cleared from concussion protocols following the game.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Mariners’ Justin Upton drops truth bomb on his Angels departure

Perry Minasian has shown over his tenure as Los Angeles Angels general manager that he is not one to shy away from making surprise moves. He did just that ahead of the 2022 season, as he opted to designate Justin Upton for assignment. Minasian noted that the decision to part ways with Upton was a […] The post Mariners’ Justin Upton drops truth bomb on his Angels departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
Seattle, WA
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Mariners' Ray loses no-hitter on grounder off his own glove

SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray lost a no-hit bid with two outs in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels when he let a ground ball bounce off his glove. Max Stassi hit a high chopper Friday night toward the mound that went right over Ray's...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Braves top prospect mashes back-to-back grand slams

Some baseball players go their entire career without hitting a grand slam. It’s one of the greatest feelings of a player’s life. Well, what about two in one game!?. Vaughn Grissom, the Braves sixth-ranked prospect, mashed a pair of grand slams in back-to-back innings while adding a double and a single, scoring five times in High-A Rome’s 22-1 throttling of Asheville.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Manny Machado suffers ugly-looking ankle injury while running bases

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado suffered a worrying injury Sunday after coming up lame crossing first base. Machado was running to first base in the first inning of Sunday’s game against Colorado. Machado’s foot appeared to slip on first base, causing it to slide off and get jammed in the dirt. Machado collapsed and appeared to be in significant pain as a result.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout makes MLB history with latest home run

Mike Trout accomplished something over the weekend that has never been done before in MLB history. Trout had a huge series against the Seattle Mariners, which saw the Angels take four of five. Trout was integral to every win by hitting what was technically the game-winning home run. His third inning homer gave the Angels the lead for good Thursday, then he hit a tenth inning tiebreaking shot in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. He homered again to give the Angels all they needed in the third inning of the nightcap, which turned out to be a shutout win.
MLB
Yardbarker

Mariners OF Kyle Lewis' Toughness, Motivation Is Not Up For Debate

The physical trauma Kyle Lewis has endured and the tremendous emotional toll that has naturally taken would be too much for most to bear, let alone an extraordinarily talented 26-year old just looking to get his career off the ground and maintain it. Since being taken by the Mariners with...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Mariners Call Up Tommy Milone in Trio of Moves

SEATTLE — Ahead of game two of Saturday's doubleheader with the Angels, the Mariners have selected the contract of veteran left-handed pitcher Tommy Milone. Milone, 35, appeared in 23 games for Seattle back in 2019 and signed a minor league deal with the team on March 31. He made seven starts down in Triple-A Tacoma, averaging 8.16 strikeouts per nine innings pitched with a 6.8 percent walk rate and an ERA of 1.13.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle Mariners
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Solid relief effort Sunday

Borucki allowed an earned run on three hits over one inning while recording a strikeout in a loss to the Angels on Sunday. Borucki pitched to plenty of contact but was fortunate to limit the damage to just one run. The southpaw has generated scoreless efforts in four of his first six appearances in Seattle, but he's given up three earned runs across 1.1 innings in the two outings during which he's been scored upon.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Justin Upton: Serving as DH in matinee

Upton (head) is serving as the designated hitter and batting sixth in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels. Upton was hit in the head by a pitch during Friday's win over the Angels but is feeling better Saturday and will be in the lineup for the first half of the twin bill. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout prior to exiting Friday's matchup.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tommy Milone: Tough-luck loser

Milone (0-1) took the loss during Saturday's 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Angels in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts in four innings. Making his first start in over a year, Milone followed opener Penn Murfee and shut down a...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Adam Frazier: Not in Sunday's lineup

Frazier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Frazier will sit out for the second time in the past three games as the Mariners will face a left-handed pitcher (Kenny Rosenberg) for the third consecutive contest. Abraham Toro will man the keystone in Sunday's series finale.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Roenis Elias: Removed from 40-man roster

The Mariners designated Elias for assignment Monday. Elias and fellow bullpen arm Sergio Romo both lost their spots on the 40-man roster with Seattle needing to reduce its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline while also needing to clear a spot for reliever Ken Giles (finger) to come off the 60-day injured list. Following his promotion from Triple-A Tacoma on May 27, Elias made six appearances out of the bullpen and gave up two earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in 6.2 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Sits during nightcap

Trammell is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels. Trammell went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in the day game. Dylan Moore is starting in right field against lefty Jose Suarez.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kevin Padlo: Moves up to big leagues

The Mariners recalled Padlo from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday. With Seattle needing to reduce its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline, Padlo will join the big club as a replacement for reliever Roenis Elias, who was designated for assignment. Padlo will give Seattle a righty-hitting option off the bench, but he may not even receive a look as a short-side platoon player while he's up with the big club.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ken Giles: Brought back from 60-day IL

The Mariners reinstated Giles (finger) from the 60-day injured list Monday. Giles has 115 career saves on his ledger, but he's not expected to immediately step in as the Mariners' top choice to close games even while the club continues to take a committee-based approach to the ninth inning. He hasn't pitched in an MLB game since September 2020, after he missed the entire 2021 campaign and the first two months and change of the 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and a tendon injury to his right middle finger. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Giles looked rusty during his nine-appearance rehab assignment in the minors. Between stops at Triple-A Tacoma and High-A Everett, Giles surrendered 16 earned runs (11 earned) on 15 hits and eight walks over 7.1 innings. The Mariners will likely ease him into the mix in a low-leverage role until he proves worthy of pitching in key spots.
SEATTLE, WA

