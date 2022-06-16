ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Hanks: Straight actor wouldn’t be cast in lead role of ‘Philadelphia’ today

By Sarah Polus
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
A straight man would never be cast today in the leading role of the 1993 film “Philadelphia,” in which Tom Hanks delivered an Oscar-winning performance as a gay man, the actor told The New York Times.

While discussing shifting cultural norms and their influence on cinema with the Times, Hanks said he would never get that role today.

“There’s no way a straight actor would be cast in ‘Philadelphia’ today,” the actor said. “Could a straight man do what I did in ‘Philadelphia’ now? No, and rightly so.”

Hanks went on to explain that current societal standards demand more authenticity in films.

“The whole point of ‘Philadelphia’ was don’t be afraid,” he added. “One of the reasons people weren’t afraid of that movie is that I was playing a gay man. We’re beyond that now, and I don’t think people would accept the inauthenticity of a straight guy playing a gay guy.”

Hanks, who stars in the new film “Elvis,” also explained why he hasn’t tweeted in two years, citing a divisive political climate and misinformation.

“I’d post something goofy like, ‘Here’s a pair of shoes I saw in the middle of the street,’ … and the third comment is ‘[Expletive] you, you Obama-loving communist.’ It’s like, I don’t need to do that,” he said.

Hanks in January touted the work of the Biden administration with an ad narration for the Biden Inaugural Committee.

In the ad, which ran on the one-year anniversary of Biden taking office, Hanks says the country is “stronger than we were a year ago today.”

Comments / 23

joe blow
4d ago

sad..so this proves reverse discrimination..only being selected based on gender sex color sexual identity..what a terrible world we now live in..thanks biden!

Reply(1)
19
Theresa McLeod
3d ago

Ummm...sorry Tom...our country is not better off than we were two years ago. I don't know what planet you're living on?

Reply(6)
12
SAMedina
3d ago

Love you, Tom...but "stronger"? Talk about inauthentic! Everything this administration touches turns to 💩. We need Trump back.

Reply(2)
7
 

