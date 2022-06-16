ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chefs invited to submit recipes for Maryland's Best Chef Competition

By Angela Price
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 4 days ago
ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Agriculture is inviting chefs using local Maryland ingredients to submit original recipes for the Governor’s Buy Local Cookout, being held at MDA in Annapolis on July 21.

MDA is partnering with the Restaurant Association of Maryland in this competition featuring Maryland agriculture and seafood products. Recipes must be submitted by July 6 and include products from at least one Maryland farmer, waterman, or other producer. Chefs are encouraged to submit simple, but creative recipes featuring at least one local vegetable/fruit or blue catfish and showcase ways the average Maryland family can prepare delicious, nutritious meals with locally produced food at home. RAM will honor two winning chefs, one for blue catfish and one for fruits/vegetables, with a ‘Golden Ticket’ to the World Food Championships in Dallas. Chefs are also invited to celebrate Maryland’s farmers, watermen and the resilient restaurants of the state in a cookout.

“Agriculture and seafood play a major role in Maryland’s history and heritage, and I enjoy seeing new dishes that honor that tradition,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “We also are taking this occasion to honor our state’s restaurants who adapted during the pandemic and continue in their recovery.”

A team representing chefs, farmers, watermen and consumers will choose the winning recipes. Attendees at the event will also pick a winner for a People’s Choice award. All chefs selected to attend the cookout will be given a $200 stipend to offset the cost of participating.

The cookout marks a milestone for Maryland’s Best Buy Local Program. The state agriculture and seafood brand is now 21 years old, and showcases the state’s farmers and watermen and their products to consumers in the state and beyond. MDA will also showcase its programs at the cookout.

Chefs should note that recipes and bios of team members may be published in MDA’s 2022 Maryland Buy Local Cookout Recipes cookbook. Complete rules of entry, application, and additional information about RAM’s other chef’s competitions are available on the department’s website or RAM’s website.

