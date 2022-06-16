Arsenal Premier League fixtures to be announced, Gabriel Jesus agent ‘ARRIVES in London’, Gunners pushing for Raphinha

ARSENAL will find out their fixture list for the Premier League season when the schedule is announced at 9am.

while, Gabriel Jesus' agent has reportedly arrived in London, with Arsenal keen to complete a deal.

And the North London outfit have received a huge boost in landing the Brazilian as he is set on joining, according to reports.

Arsenal are also said to be "pushing hardest" to sign Raphinha from Leeds, with Spurs and Chelsea also said to be interested.

And it is claimed that the club are confident of signing Youri Tielemans.

Stay up to date with all the latest from the Emirates...

Arteta on high alert for Asensio

Marco Asensio is reportedly open to depart Real Madrid should he fail to be offered a higher salary - putting Arsenal on red alert, writes Jake Lambourne.

The 26-year-old winger has just one year left on his contract at the Bernabeu with clubs keeping tabs on his situation.

Arsenal are believed to have contacted the Spaniard's representatives to find out whether he would be willing to depart.

And according to Marca, the three-time Champions League winner would be prepared to quit the club he has been at since 2015.

Asensio, who has recently hired Jorge Mendes as his agent, is aware he needs to be playing regularly if he wishes to secure a spot in Luis Enrique's World Cup spot.

Should he decide to leave Real this summer, the LaLiga champions would be seeking a fee in the region of £34million.

The Spanish news outlet state that Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of the player, and would be willing to negotiate for Asensio should he become available.

Premier League Fixtures out TODAY

The 2022/23 Premier League Fixtures will be released at 9am.

Who will your team face first?

Prem to ditch festive fixtures

The Premier League will reportedly scrap the traditional fixtures between Boxing Day and New Year after the World Cup.

The December 28 games have been axed this year in an effort to help ease players back from the World Cup following the tournament in Qatar.

The normal fixture list for that date has been moved due to the concerns over the physical conditioning of players that will have returned to domestic duties on Boxing Day – just eight days after the final in Doha.

Telegraph Sport says that the Prem “will announce in its club fixture lists on Thursday that its festive calendar will now only include Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and Jan 2” this term.

Morning, Arsenal fans

Arsenal are telling miserly rivals to put up or shut up after pulling the plug on Lucas Torreira’s cut-price move to Fiorentina.

The Emirates hierarchy are fed up with European clubs trying to sign their unwanted players on the cheap.

And they have ruled that the days of the great Gunners giveaway are now a thing of the past as they look to get greater value for money in the transfer market.

They are particularly irked by Fiorentina pleading poverty during negotiations for Torreira just months after using Arsenal’s interest in Dusan Vlahovic to squeeze £65million from Juventus for the striker.

Fiorentina had agreed a £12.5million option to sign Torreira when they took him on loan last season.

But they reneged on that pledge when it came to negotiations for a permanent deal and said they would go no higher than £7million.

Meanwhile, the Gunners will report back at London Colney in less than two weeks before heading to Germany for their first match of the summer.

The Gunners begin preparations for the 2022-23 campaign on June 27 as Mikel Arteta plots another shot at securing Champions League football.

In other news, Arsenal will learn their 2022-23 Premier League fixture list at 9am this morning.

ICYMI - Arsenal to take hard line

Jesus agent lands in London

Gabriel Jesus' agent Marcello Pettinati has arrived in London for transfer talks, according to reports.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with the Gunners, as Mikel Arteta chases a new No9.

According to Calcio Mercato, Arsenal are leading the chase for the Man City forward.

Tottenham and Chelsea are also monitoring Jesus ahead of a likely summer transfer away from the Etihad.

Arsenal in hunt for Leeds star

The Gunners want to sign Leeds ace Raphinha this summer, according to reports.

Raphinha has been persistently linked with Barcelona, although there are doubts over the Catalan side's funds.

Barca's struggles could open the door for Arsenal to pounce.

They will have to beat off interest from rivals Spurs, however, while Chelsea are also monitoring the situation.

Leeds are open to flogging the Brazilian, but only for the right price.

Aubameyang sale 'a mistake'

Mikel Arteta 'needed' to get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang playing again after their dispute last season, claims Harry Redknapp.

The former Tottenham boss told talkSPORT: "You needed to get him playing, didn’t you!?

"They don’t have that many good players. Get him on side.

"Sometimes you have to swallow it and get them playing for you."

Redknapp slams departing Arsenal star

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp has criticised Alexandre Lacazette.

The 75-year-old told talkSPORT: "They are still short. I could only ever see Tottenham finishing above Arsenal. Spurs were miles better.

"I heard you saying earlier that Lacazette was on £200k-a-week.

"No wonder they let him go. Now he’s gone. What did he do for his 200k?"

Gabriel Jesus race hotting up

Arsenal remain the frontrunners in the quest to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City but face competition from the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Sky Bet make the Gunners odds-on favourites at 4/7, with Chelsea having the next shortest odds at 11/4.

Sky Bet odds

Arsenal - 4/7

Chelsea - 11/4

Real Madrid - 9/1

Tottenham - 10/1

AC Milan - 22/1

Juventus - 22/1

Aston Villa - 25/1

Atletico Madrid - 25/1

Bayern Munich - 25/1

Barcelona - 33/1

Borussia Dortmund - 33/1

Inter Milan - 33/1

PSG - 33/1

Roma - 33/1

Rob-bed of seeing Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski's former agent has revealed why he believes the Polish striker has never played in the Premier League.

The 34-year-old has made it clear his desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

However, he looks poised for a move to Barcelona rather than any of the top English sides.

And Cezary Kucharski, who represented Lewandowski until 2018, has given his view as to why a transfer to the Premier League has never occurred.

Speaking to Sport1, he said: "I always heard Robert give a childish explanation that it rains so much in England.

"But I think the real reason was that he didn't think he could be as efficient as in Germany. Robert was really afraid of that."

Gunners in Man Utd transfer battle

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Porto star Vitinha, according to reports.

The midfielder, 22, is attracting attention from some of Europe's biggest clubs after some glittering form Portugal and the Champions League.

Barcelona and Manchester United are credited with interest but it could be Arsenal who make the first move.

Vitinha is available for £34million due to a clause in his contract with the Gunners ready to pounce according to Portuguese outlet Record.

Mikel Arteta is targeting several additions to his squad this summer but signing a midfielder appears to be his priority.

Ex Arsenal ace wants Spurs flop

Vincent Janssen is wanted by ex-Arsenal winger Marc Overmars and Mark van Bommel at Antwerp.

The Holland striker, who turned 27 on Wednesday, plays for Mexican side Monterrey after leaving Spurs in 2019.

But Janssen is set for a return to Europe with the Belgian club, who have former Gunner Overmars as technical and former Netherlands midfielder Van Bommel as coach.

Janssen said: "There has been contact with Marc Overmars and Mark van Bommel. I hope we get out, but I can't say more about it.

"I had three great years in Mexico and I'm still happy there. But we'll see in the coming days."

Sterling 'should snub Gunners'

Arsenal target Raheem Sterling should snub the Gunners to stay at City, claims former Etihad star Shaun Wright Phillips.

He told Genting Casino: "Raheem Sterling is still happy at Man City and the club still wants him. I want him to stay, but at the same time, all footballers want to play games and at the top clubs there is so much competition and rotation.

"His heart seems to be at Man City, it just depends where his mind is.

"Even if he went to a club like Arsenal, he wouldn't play every game because they have players like Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka.

"All the top clubs are going to have at least two good players in each position. He would play more at Arsenal and the more important games but he would still be rotated."

Bayern transfer list Gunners target

Bayern Munich are reportedly open to selling Marcel Sabitzer this summer for a bargain price.

Just one season after Sabitzer joined the Bundesliga giants from RB Leipzig, Bayern are said to have transfer listed the 28-year-old.

The German outfit will let him leave if a club matches the £13million they paid to sign him last summer, according to Bild.

Sabitzer only scored one goal and provided one assist in 30 appearances during the recent campaign.

And Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and technical director Marco Neppe have now deemed the Austrian international surplus to requirements.

Club chiefs are also keen to get Sabitzer's £8.6m yearly salary off the books by selling the midfielder this summer.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham were heavily linked with a move for Sabitzer 12 months ago, before he joined Bayern.

More on Torreira news

Following his move to Fiorentina falling through, Lucas Torreira moaned: "I did my best to continue to be part of Fiorentina but unfortunately there were those acting in a bad way who prevented this from happening and that is why I have to leave.”

It means Arsenal now need to find another buyer for the Uruguayan international midfielder who cost them £26million but does not figure in Mikel Arteta’s plans and only has a year left on his Emirates contract.

But the club believes they had to walk away from Fiorentina’s proposals because they do not want to set a precedent as they try to raise up to £60million from player sales this summer.

Benfica are refusing to meet Arsenal’s £8.5million valuation of German international keeper Bernd Leno despite just banking £85million from the sale of Darwin Nunez to Liverpool.

And Real Betis want to keep Hector Bellerin after a successful loan spell but do not want to pay a transfer fee for the Spanish international full-back.

Arsenal take hard line approach

Gunners legend slammed by Conmebol

Arsene Wenger has been slammed by Conmebol following comments made where he suggested Europe was the only continent capable of bringing through talent.

The former Arsenal manager is now FIFA's chief of global development and he claimed Africa lacked the infrastructure required for footballers to reach their potential.

Conmebol have written to FIFA to express their displeasure at the remarks.

A statement read: "Wenger's words, show an unusual ignorance about the valuable input of African players in world soccer, and particularly in Europe.

" [Wenger's comments] show a denigrating twist that hides the effort of footballers and sporting institutions that are not in Europe.

"Just like Africans, we South Americans know first hand that kind of behaviour that comes from the belief that the world begins and ends in Europe.

"[The] most objectionable prejudices are disguised as reasoned and intelligent reflections."

Arsenal no longer a soft touch

Arsenal are painfully aware that they have been seen as a soft touch in the transfer market after allowing major signings such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis, Sead Kolasinac, Willian and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to all leave for nothing in recent years.

Aubameyang has gone on to excel at Barcelona, showing delight at moving away from London.

Now the Gunners are taking a determined stance to stop being taken for a ride as they seek to raise funds for a major spending spree of their own.

Munich open to selling Gunners target Sabitzer

Bayern Munich are reportedly open to selling Marcel Sabitzer this summer for a bargain price.

Just one season after Sabitzer joined the Bundesliga giants from RB Leipzig, Bayern are said to have transfer listed the 28-year-old.

The German outfit will let him leave if a club matches the £13million they paid to sign him last summer, according to Bild.

Sabitzer only scored one goal and provided one assist in 30 appearances during the recent campaign.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham were heavily linked with a move for Sabitzer 12 months ago, before he joined Bayern.

But after a poor first season at the Allianz reports once again emerged in April linking Sabitzer to North London.

The Gunners are looking to make additions in midfield ahead of the new season.

Tielemans a 'top priority' for Arteta

Arsenal are hopeful they can seal a deal for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans before the end of the month, according to reports.

Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports said: “Arsenal remain confident and on course to sign Youri Tielemans before the month is out.

“Interest from Tottenham was never too advanced. But Bissouma’s incoming arrival will allay fears Spurs could hijack the deal.

“Tielemans is one of Arteta’s top priorities.”

Jesus ‘wants Arsenal transfer’

Gabriel Jesus wants to join Arsenal in a switch from Man City this summer.

That’s according to Kevin Campbell who said: “Jesus can go and play Champions League football.

“But he wants to come to Arsenal, one because he knows the manager, two because he knows the system and three, which is the most important thing, he wants to be the main man.”