ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Val Kilmer Posts Epic Photo From Movie Cameo With Tom Cruise

By Craig Garrett
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21zlGh_0gD0Yf9I00

Val Kilmer is ecstatic to be a part of Top Gun: Maverick, and took to his Instagram recently to express his gratitude for wingman Tom Cruise. Maverick’s been a huge crowd pleaser across the world. Top Gun: Maverick recently overtook Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to be the highest earner of 2022 so far. Top Gun fans have been clamoring for a follow up for nearly four decades, but Val Kilmer’s participation in the sequel was in question. It’s widely known that Kilmer has been battling throat cancer, so some fans didn’t know expect in regards to his iconic character, Iceman, returning.

However, Val Kilmer was able to come back for Maverick in a brief, but key scene. In this appearance, Kilmer’s Tom “Iceman” Kazansky encourages Cruise’s Maverick to push forward with training a brand new generation of pilots. Iceman is now an Admiral, and like Val Kilmer, the character is dealing with serious health issues. Due to procedures performed on Kilmer’s trachea, the actor doesn’t have his full voice, which was also reflected in the Iceman character. To fandom’s delight, Iceman uses a voice simulator like Val Kilmer himself to let Maverick know he’s still his wingman. The Willow star shared a heartwarming image directly from the scene on his instagram.

Val Kilmer is still Cruise’s wingman

Val Kilmer’s caption for the image expresses his admiration for co-star and friend Tom Cruise. “36 years later… I’m still your wingman.” Fans were quick to show their love of the scene and Kilmer himself. “The most moving sequence of the film,” one comment read. “Your scene with Tom was the highlight! Loved the movie,” another fan explained. Though Kilmer’s appearance is brief in the film, his character’s imprint is all over the story. Iceman is revealed to be an influence for getting Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell back into the Top Gun program as an instructor. Fans seemed to love seeing the former rivals bury the hatchet and become close friends.

Even through Val Kilmer’s life threatening illness, the Tombstone actor has stayed busy. Val Kilmer recently produced a documentary about his life using personal footage he had accumulated over 40 years. Val (available streaming on Amazon) is a deeply personal documentary about Kilmer, with the actor’s son narrating the film. The film was well received and currently boasts a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. Kilmer is even developing a long in the works project that places him in front and behind the camera. Mark Twain and Mary Baker Eddy has Kilmer pulling double duty, with himself playing Twain and also directing the film.

Top Gun: Maverick, is still playing in theaters in wide release.

Comments / 33

Robert Radcliff
3d ago

He is one of my favorite actors , I liked his roll as doc Holliday in Tombstone .

Reply(2)
21
Alfie Amadeus
3d ago

Kilmer role was a climatic point of movie! I was so pleasantly surprised with movie!!

Reply(1)
13
Bend & Snap
3d ago

Val Kilmer is one of the most underrated actors around. Wish he would get the accolades he deserves.

Reply(1)
11
Related
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Speaks Out About Him Reprising Role for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

There’s a lot to look forward to ahead of the premiere of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.” Aside from real-life aerial stunts and a sure-to-be captivating plot, “Top Gun” fans can not only look forward to seeing a star-studded cast; they can also look forward to the return of the film original star Val Kilmer, who reprises his role as Maverick’s former rival, Iceman.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Where Does Beth Dutton Actress Kelly Reilly Live?

No one else could ever portray Yellowstone‘s Beth Dutton like Kelly Reilly, which is why her place of residence is a bit of a shock. Born July 18, 1977, 44-year-old Kelly Reilly rose to fame as the Dutton Daughter on Yellowstone. In the time since its premiere in 2018, it’s become the #1 show on television by viewership, and Reilly’s become a household name as a result. May of 2022 would see her return to Montana, a land she now holds dear, to film Yellowstone Season 5. But where does the actor reside? Where does she truly call home?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Mary Baker Eddy
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Val Kilmer?

Val Kilmer, 62, is an American actor who made a name for himself in Hollywood in the late 1980s. Now, Kilmer is revisiting a character that helped catapult him to fame: Iceman from "Top Gun."  With...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Gun#Film Star
d1softballnews.com

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Vivienne, has grown and shows it in these images

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They were one of the most acclaimed couples in Hollywood for more than a decade, being in the focus of flashes and cameras. It was in the year 2004 when the actors fell in love while co-starring “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”which meant a controversy at the time since Jolie had just filed for divorce from Billy Bob Thornton and pitt he was separating from Jennifer Aniston.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Heartbreak: Nicole Kidman's Ex Pursuing Lady Gaga By Showering Her Lots Of Attention? Katie Holmes Reportedly Shut Down Suri Cruise's Reunion With Her Dad

Tom Cruise made it to the headlines again recently when he attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The former husband of Katie Holmes, who has reprised his role in the popular movie, was all smiles as he led the Duchess of Cambridge along the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GQMagazine

How Tom Cruise and Miles Teller Pulled Off Those Insane Stunts in Top Gun: Maverick

According to the aviation website Aerocorner, in today's money, a Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet — the fighter jet du jour used by the U.S. Navy since 1995 — costs the American government $67.4 million. That isn't a bulk deal, folks: it's per plane. It should come as no surprise to anyone with a sliver of critical thought, then, that Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Co. didn't actually pilot the vehicles we see in Top Gun: Maverick.
ENTERTAINMENT
AOL Corp

Inside Demi Moore and BF Daniel Humm’s Romance: They’re Getting ‘Serious’

Full speed ahead! Demi Moore and Daniel Humm‘s relationship is heating up, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Demi and Daniel have gotten a lot more serious and are spending way more time together,” the insider says, revealing the couple see each other “two weekends a month on average but sometimes more.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

480K+
Followers
52K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy